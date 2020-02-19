Take A Rare Look Inside An Army Ranger Armory Somewhere In Afghanistan

The U.S. Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment has released a rare set of photos from inside an armory for its personnel in Afghanistan. Rotating contingents of Army Rangers have served for years as key direct action forces for conducting raids on the Taliban and other terrorist groups in the country. The secretive Joint Special Operations Command has often directed these operations and they have sometimes been in cooperation with the most capable of the Afghan military's own special operations units.

The 75th Ranger Regiment posted the pictures online through the U.S. military's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website on Feb. 19, 2020, but they were taken nearly a year earlier at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. A flag seen in the background of some of the pictures indicates that deployed elements of the Regiment's 3rd Battalion were using the armory at the time.