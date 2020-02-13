America's Elite Special Operators Want A Huge Mock Enemy Bunker Complex To Train In

The U.S. military's secretive Joint Special Operations Command wants a dedicated training site where it can practice raiding "complex, hardened facility targets." This terminology typically refers to heavily fortified and general underground sites, such as subterranean bunkers and tunnel complexes. Many potential American adversaries, including North Korea, Iran, China, and Russia, among others, use these types of facilities to protect command and control nodes and stockpiles of weapons of massive destruction or other advanced and critical military assets. U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) included a request for $14.4 million to build this "training target structure" for Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) in its recently released proposed budget for the 2021 Fiscal Year. SOCOM did not say exactly where it wants to build this training site, which it says would cover an area of approximately 19,200 square feet, describing the location as "CONUS [Contiguous United States] unspecified."

The requested money would go toward building "a Training Target Structure for specialized sustainment training to defeat complex, hardened facility targets. No current facility exists to provide this necessary training," the budget request explains. "[The] structure will provide infrastructure and walls to support repetitive and iterative training on the full spectrum of functional defeat options. Structure will include cast in place blast test reaction frames walls, roofs and interior walls that allow necessary breaching and use. Entry points will be reconfigurable with anchors for continuous replacement due to damage from breaching."

DOD

DOD

DOD

"[The] unit currently does not possess a structure for this type of specialized training," the entry continues. "Panels are utilized to practice target defeat maneuvers but do not recreate the physical constraints of breaching within an actual building. Other training venues are utilized but do not meet the requirements for sustainment training to defeat complex, hardened facility targets." The specific unit in question is not specified, but the budget request entry says that JSOC would oversee the project. JSOC oversees the top tier of U.S. special operations units, including the U.S. Army's Delta Force and the U.S. Navy's Naval Special Warfare Development Group, better known as SEAL Team Six. "If this project is not provided, [the] unit will not be able to fully support mission requirements and train individuals to meet unique missions. Personnel will continue to train in substandard facilities to best ability," the budget proposal warns. "Current full spectrum training can only be accomplished at expensive single-use venues. Sustainable, repetitive full spectrum training on facility defeat options will remain unavailable."

USMC US Marine Corps Raiders take up positions during a training exercise in 2015 involving a mock raid on a warehouse in Los Angeles, California.

"Alternative methods of meeting this requirement have been explored during project development," the request adds. "This project is the only feasible option to meet the requirement." The U.S. military does have underground training spaces at various bases and ranges across the country, including, but not limited to tunnels at the now-decommissioned White Sands Missile Range’s Launch Complex 38 in New Mexico, the Tunnel Warfare Center at China Lake in California, various components of the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana, and a mock subway station at the Asymmetric Warfare Training Center at Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. There also various facilities that focus on simulating military operations in urban terrain (MOUT), that have large groups of structures for troops to train in.

US Army One of the tunnels at White Sands Missile Range’s former Launch Complex 38. The US military has used these tunnels in the past to simulate ones that insurgents in Afghanistan and Iraq have employed.