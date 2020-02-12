Help Us Identify This Crazy Experimental eVTOL Drone Spotted At Mojave Air And Space Port
The exotic unmanned aircraft is quite large and appears to be designed for point-to-point cargo-hauling operations.
Mojave Air and Space Port is truly a wondrous place filled with cutting-edge aviation treasure. Case in point, just earlier today, aviation photographer Jack Beyer snapped a series of shots of a bizarre-look and remarkably large vertical takeoff and landing drone that was being towed across the field. The insect-like craft appears to have four horizontally-mounted propellers and one push propeller at its rear. These qualities, along with the high stance of its streamlined four fixed landing gear and what appears to be a payload handling system on its belly, point to this craft being a cargo hauler capable of landing pretty much anywhere.
VTOL aircraft, especially electrically/hybrid-powered ones (eVTOL) similar to this, which are based on personal mobility concepts, are one of aviation's fastest moving, but largely unproven sectors. The VTOL cargo space is somewhat narrower, with one company immediately coming to mind: Elroy Air.
Elroy Air has created a system it calls Chaparral that uses a hybrid-electric powerplant and will hopefully be capable of delivering up to 500 pounds of cargo over distances up to 300 miles. It is meant to be able to operate independently of any air travel infrastructure and seamlessly within congested airspace using a variety of onboard sensors and dynamic flight planning software. The company has just joined forces with Embraer's forward-thinking business unit, EmbraerX, to further develop and potentially revolutionize point-to-point light cargo transportation.
Elroy's design is similar to the one seen in the photos, but it seems more likely that the drone in question is a competitor's creation.
According to Jack Beyer, the aircraft was on the runway near where Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl 747 launcher aircraft was parked. It may have been doing some engine runs and once the activity was wrapped up, the strange craft was towed away to an area out of sight.
The craft has some sort of heart-like logo on its tails which also may help us identify its owner. So lend us a hand, let's figure out what this aircraft is and who it belongs to! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
