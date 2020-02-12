Watch This U-2 Spy Plane Make A Crazy Landing Without Its Flaps Or Speed Brakes

A video has appeared online showing a U.S. Air Force U-2S Dragon Lady spy plane landing at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom without the help of its flaps or speed brakes. The same clip also shows another U-2S touching down normally from the exact same perspective, offering an interesting comparison of the two landing profiles.

Twitter user and plane spotter @Saint1Mil recently captured both U-2Ss landing at RAF Fairford and shared the footage online. The U-2S Dragon Lady spy plane is notoriously difficult to land under the best conditions, in large part due to the copious amount of lift its wings produce to its landing gear configuration, with only a pair of wheels in the center fuselage and smaller pair of wheels under the tail. The U.S. Air Force notably utilizes pilots driving chase cars on the ground to help get the aircraft down on the ground safely after each mission.