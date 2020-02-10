Here Are The Pentagon's "Tough Choice" Cuts To Airpower As Part Of Its 2021 Budget

The Pentagon has released its latest budget request, covering the 2021 Fiscal year, which includes approximately $705 billion in planned spending. This is $13 billion less than the U.S. military asked for last year, but still relatively close in terms of overall expected funding. Still, given this drop in funding, senior U.S. military officials have said that they had to make tough choices to meet various core goals within these constraints. This plateau in budget toplines is also expected to continue in the immediate future, impacting planning over the next five years. This has produced a number of notable cuts, as well as increases, both big and small, in spending amid realignments in priorities. This is particularly apparent in the planning for various military aviation programs, which are traditionally big-ticket items in the annual defense budget.

The Air Force has also said that documents showing it expected to purchase a single production B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the 2021 Fiscal Year were "in error."

The War Zone will be examining the actual line-item budget documents, which have not been released yet, in detail with regards to airpower developments, as well as other efforts. As such, there are likely to be more surprises in the coming days.