Iran Touts Big Ballistic Missile And Lightweight Solid Fuel Rocket Motor Leaps

Iran already has a substantial arsenal of ballistic missile types, including both solid and liquid-fuel designs. It has increasingly shown a willingness to employ these weapons. Most recently, in January 2020, the IRGC launched unprecedented ballistic missile strikes aimed at American troops in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. government's decision to kill Qasem Soliemani, then head of Iran's Quds Force, in Baghdad that same month. Iran employed variants or derivatives of the solid-fuel Fateh-110, possibly Zulfiqars, as well as Qiam liquid fuel short-range ballistic missiles, in those strikes. U.S.-Iranian tensions had already been building for months and remain high.

The benefits of the wound filament motors and other rocket components, as well as new and advanced solid-fuel rocket motors, could easily be applied to derivatives of other existing Iranian ballistic missile designs to give them enhanced capabilities. They could also lead to the development of all new missiles. The IRGC said that Salman rocket motor, which is related to the Zohair, but has a thrust vectoring capability, would go into a new, future space launch vehicle. Thrust vectoring could also have applications for offensive weapons.

The IRGC's public acknowledgment of a link between technology developed for Iran's ballistic missiles and space launch rockets for its ostensible civilian space program is notable in of itself. Iranian authorities for years have denied accusations from various countries, especially the United States and Israel, that its space launch developments are a cover for work on longer-range ballistic missiles. The technology required for ballistic missile and space launch vehicles is not entirely the same, but they do share various physical components and technical experience from one can inform research and development into the other.

Though there is no indication that the two events were directly related, the IRGC rolled out the Raad 500, Zohair, and Salman following the country's third failed attempt to put a satellite into orbit in just over a year. Iranian officials claimed that the liquid-fueled Simorgh space launch vehicle functioned as intended in this latest case, but that the satellite onboard failed to reach orbit. Iran has described the launch as a partial success that provides valuable data and experience for future space launch developments.