Help Us Decipher This Terrifying Video Of A Suicide Drone Flying Up An Armored Vehicle's Ramp

I have to be clear, I have no idea what the background is on this video or if it is indeed authentic, although it certainly looks like it is after a close examination. Even the drone intermittently losing line-of-sight radio connectivity as it descends just feet off the ground looks accurate.

It is possible that it could have been a friendly unmanned aircraft that malfunctioned, although that seems unlikely as it appears to be flown directly into the ramp of a targeted armored vehicle. Even recovering a small hand-launched drone in such a manner would be dangerous, but coincidences do happen. Otherwise, it could be some very well made fake that I am not familiar with, but that also seems improbable.

The location of the video is unknown, but the vehicles may give us some clues. They appear to be similar to Stryker and LAV III Kodiak wheeled armored vehicles. The two designs are very closely related, with the Stryker serving with the U.S. and Thailand and the LAV III serving with Canada, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, New Zealand, and Thailand. Considering the setting and what happens in the video, it is nearly impossible for this attack to be involving Thailand, Colombia, or New Zealand. So, if indeed they are of the LAV III/Stryker family, it would seem that a U.S. or Saudi vehicle is being struck.

The Kingdom has been in a brutal conflict with Houthi rebels in Yemen, a group that has leveraged suicide drones as a primary vengeance weapon over the last half-decade. The country's lighter armor has definitely taken part in the fighting. Maybe we are seeing a group of Saudi soldiers in the drone's video feed as it makes its terminal attack run. Meanwhile, the U.S. has deployed Strykers to major hot spots in the region in recent years, most notably in Northern Syria.

We will need to take more time to analyze the video to better identify the vehicles involved as it is possible it is another type altogether. There are many types of wheeled armored vehicles in operation around the globe, many of which have similar features, but the rear area on the vehicle in the video looks very much like one of the two discussed above.

So, with all this in mind, what do you think we are seeing here? We can only hope that the drone in question was a dud and all that was harmed was an armored vehicle's hardened passenger compartment. Regardless, if this video is indeed authentic and does depict an attack, it is another stark reminder of how troops are operating in combat zones where air superiority is no longer assured and a fighter combat air patrols will not fix the problem. The U.S. military's glaring short-range air defense gap has to be closed and the lack of foresight in regards to what was clearly a brewing threat has to be learned from so that it doesn't happen again.

Let's get to the bottom of this mysterious and remarkably dramatic video. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or shoot me an email at the address posted.

