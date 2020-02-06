Watch Six A-10 Warthogs Execute A Glorious Mass Flare Release Over The Persian Gulf

Mass flare releases by a single aircraft can be major crowd-pleasers , but six A-10 Warthogs flying in formation behind a tanker raining flares in unison is downright glorious. Just such a spectacle occurred near Dubai's famed Palm and World man-made island archipelagos.

The video, which was posted by one of our favorite Instagram follows, Combat_learjet, can be seen below or by clicking this link.

Some of our readers are probably asking themselves "is this actually a screen capture Digital Combat Simulator (DCS)?" At first glance, we had the same concerns, but it appears to be authentic based on our analysis.

The A-10s shown are fitted in with a 500-gallon fuel tank on their centerline stations. This configuration is often associated with ferrying operations. Beyond that, we have no idea when the video was taken or what the circumstances were that led to the mass flare release photo-op.

You also might be wondering "how much did that seconds-long display cost?" We do have an answer for that, at least in terms of what the flares themselves cost. In our recent piece about what the Pentagon actually pays for various infrared decoy flares, the cheapest ones used by the A-10—the M206s—cost $35 apiece. A single bucket is packed with 30 flares. So, if just one bucket was spent by each 'Hog—it very well could have been more—it would have run a total of $6,300.