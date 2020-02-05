Ukrainian Troops Are Still Using This Pre-World War I-Era Maxim Machine Gun In Combat

The M1910, which first entered service in 1910, is a water-cooled gun that features a large hollow jacket around the barrel that is regularly filled with water to keep it from overheating during sustained fire. This variant also fires the standard Russian 7.62x54mm cartridge, the first versions of which entered Imperial Russian military service in 1891. After 129 years, this remains the oldest basic cartridge design still in widespread military use and Russia today is still producing new guns chambered to fire the latest variations of this relatively ancient ammunition.

Russian Maxims served in both World War I with the Tsar's forces, then on both sides of the Bolshevik Revolution and ensuing Russian Civil War, and with the Soviet military during World War II. Though the Soviets began replacing them with newer SG-43 machine guns in 1943, the M1910 remained in production until 1945, with a number of general refinements being added to the design over the years.

It's not clear what particular M1910 variant is seen in the recent video from Ukraine, but it notably lacks the later so-called "tractor cap" on top of the cooling jacket, which was added to many of the guns, such as the one in the video below, beginning sometime between 1941 and 1943. The gun seen in the video clip from 2016 does have this feature.

This large cap allowed machine gun teams to fill the jacket with snow, as an alternative to water, which would freeze during Russia's frigid winters. It's also worth noting that even if the gun seen in the video from Ukraine was among the very last M1910s produced in the Soviet Union, it would still be 75 years old.