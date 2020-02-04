Navy EA-18G Teamed With Two Other Growlers Flying Semi-Autonomously As Loyal Wingmen

Boeing has announced that it recently conducted an experiment together with the Navy in which an EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft oversaw two other EA-18Gs flying missions semi-autonomously. The test demonstrated technology that would allow the service's Growlers, as well as its F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, to work closely together with unmanned aircraft and could also point to a future pilot-optional capability for these combat jets. The Chicago-headquartered plane maker revealed the tests had occurred in a press release on Feb. 4, 2020, but did not say when they had taken place. The company did say that the Growlers had operated from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, one of the Navy's premier aviation test facilities and home of Naval Air Systems Command, and that the sorties had been part of the Navy Warfare Development Command’s annual fleet experiment (FLEX) exercises.

"This demonstration allows Boeing and the Navy the opportunity to analyze the data collected and decide where to make investments in future technologies," Tom Brandt, the firm's Manned-Unmanned Teaming demonstration lead, said in a statement. "It could provide synergy with other U.S. Navy unmanned systems in development across the spectrum and in other services."



"This technology allows the Navy to extend the reach of sensors while keeping manned aircraft out of harm’s way," he continued. "It’s a force multiplier that enables a single aircrew to control multiple aircraft without greatly increasing workload. It has the potential to increase survivability as well as situational awareness."

USN A pair of US Navy EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft.

Boeing says that the experiments consisted of a total of four flights, during which the three EA-18Gs performed 21 "demonstration missions," in total. The company did not say what these entailed. Given the Growler's primary mission set, they may have involved simulated electronic warfare sorties against mock threats, as well as simply showing off the ability of the EA-18G operating as the "mission controller" to direct and otherwise coordinate the activities of the other two semi-autonomous aircraft. There were pilots on board the two Growlers that flew semi-autonomous during the experiments, with those personnel performing the take offs and landings and otherwise acting as backups in case of system failures, according to Military.com. It's also unclear if the Navy is specifically interested in a pilot-optional capability for the EA-18G or was simply using these test flights as an opportunity to explore manned-unmanned concepts, in general. When it comes to electronic warfare, the general concept that Boeing demonstrated during these recent tests makes good sense. Modern air defense systems and the sensors that support them, especially those in service or in development among "great power" competitors such as Russia and China, are increasingly more capable and have longer ranges. This, in turn, presents ever-growing threats to the non-stealthy EA-18Gs, especially in future operations where they might be called upon to support stealth platforms, such as F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. The Navy already expects the Growlers to perform their primary missions from a standoff distance, but this may not be enough to keep the aircraft adequately shielded from potential threats as time goes on.

GAO A graphic representation of how the EA-18G would support future operations, including those involving stealthy aircraft, by conducting so-called "modified escort jamming" from a standoff distance.