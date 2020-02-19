I Almost Died Flying Into A Mountain Near Kobe's Crash: Veteran Navy Pilot Explains The Risks

One of the most disorienting and dangerous things that can happen to a pilot during flight is inadvertently entering Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC). While this is a known hazard and can be easily avoided by thorough preflight preparation and in-flight weather observation, it still occurs fairly regularly. Three weeks ago, it likely happened to the helicopter carrying retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight other people. That flight ended in tragedy with the death of all aboard. Twenty years ago, the same thing almost happened to me in the same area.

My crew and I escaped that near catastrophe with our lives by the narrowest of margins. The reality is that it can happen to anyone, from the private pilot on a weekend recreational flight to the passenger-carrying helicopter pilot on a routine hop with a beloved sports star and his friends and family onboard to the most capable and well-trained military pilot. Here’s what we know about the Kobe flight and why it reminded me of my own brush with death. Doomed Flight There is a tremendous amount of confusing and even misleading information in the public domain about this tragedy and how helicopters are operated, in general. So, before I get to my own story of experiencing a very similar situation while flying HH-60H Seahawk helicopters in the Navy, let's break it all down in order to provide a comprehensive picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident. What started out as a routine helicopter flight two weeks ago from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, to Camarillo Airport in Camarillo, California, ended in tragedy when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in the crash. While the final report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will not be completed for some time, there is enough evidence in the public domain and within the NTSB Aircraft Accident Investigative Update released on February 7th to make some informed observations about the incident.

NTSB The helicopter involved in the crash.

In this case, the helicopter was single piloted on a Visual Flight Rules (VFR) flight plan. During the flight, the pilot observed weather conditions degrading and asked for and received permission to continue the flight under Special Visual Flight Rules (SVFR), which we will discuss in detail in a moment. While the helicopter type, the Sikorsky S-76, is certified for flight in Instrument Meteorological Conditions, the operator of this specific airframe, Island Express Helicopters, had an operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that limited its operations to Visual Meteorological Conditions (VMC) only. In other words, while this individual S-76 helicopter may or may not have been capable of IMC flight, it was not authorized for it. Shortly before crashing, the helicopter appears to have inadvertently entered IMC and began maneuvering aggressively, possibly in an attempt to escape those conditions. Meteorological Conditions, Pilot Ratings, Aircraft Certifications, And Flight Plans In order to understand the sequence of events that led to the tragic death of nine people, we need to understand some basic terminology and regulations that describe meteorological conditions, pilot ratings, aircraft certifications, and flight plans. In terms of weather, there are two basic classifications of meteorological conditions that apply to flight operations. These are Visual Meteorological Conditions (VMC) and Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC). The parameters that determine these classifications are set by the FAA with respect to visibility, cloud ceiling, and separation from clouds, both vertically and horizontally, during flight. These VMC minimums vary according to the type of airspace that is being flown in. VMC and IMC are mutually exclusive conditions. At any given time, every major airport in the United States with a control tower operates under either VMC or IMC conditions based on actual local weather observations. In terms of operating aircraft, pilots are licensed, certified, and rated by the FAA in a number of different categories, like a private or commercial pilot or certified flight instructor. All pilots qualify under VFR conditions and may obtain an advanced instrument rating that authorizes them to fly in IMC. With respect to what type of weather that specific aircraft can fly in, each individual aircraft operating in the United States must obtain an airworthiness certificate before operating. Every aircraft, at a minimum, is authorized to fly in VFR conditions. In order to legally operate under IMC conditions, aircraft must have additional equipment, including heading indicator, attitude indicator, altimeter adjustable for barometric pressure, two-way radio, transponder, and specific navigation equipment. In general, the required navigation equipment varies based on the date of manufacture of the airframe.

NTSB

In terms of flight plans, any flight that goes into the FAA's airway system must file an Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) flight plan prior to takeoff, regardless of the weather conditions. Flights that do not use the FAA airway system should file a VFR flight plan. Special Visual Flight Rules (SVFR) is a unique category of flight clearance. It is used when an aircraft operating under VFR rules encounters weather that meets the criteria for IMC conditions, but where continued safe operation is possible under VFR rules. With the basic definitions and terminology of weather, pilot ratings, aircraft certifications, and flight plans in place, let's consider what happened in this specific instance. Sequence Of Events Leading To The Crash We have a pretty good amount of detail on the sequence of events leading to the crash, especially with the help of the FAA's preliminary report on the incident. Regarding the helicopter and pilot, we know that the mishap helicopter was single piloted and on a VFR flight plan. Ara Zobayan, the pilot of the helicopter, had commercial pilot, rotorcraft (helicopter), and instrument helicopter ratings. This means he was qualified to fly a commercial helicopter, with paying passengers, under IMC conditions on an IFR flight plan, as long as that individual helicopter and operator company was certified for flight in IMC. In this case, even though he personally was qualified to file and fly IFR flight plans, the company he worked for, Island Express Helicopters, was only authorized to file and fly VFR flight plans. This is not unusual. It is very common for helicopters to only operate in VMC conditions, on a VFR flight plan. A VFR flight plan simply requires that the aircraft remain clear of controlled airspace, unless in two-way radio communication with air traffic control (ATC) for a temporary transit through controlled airspace, and to remain clear of fog, clouds, rain, or any other weather condition that would obscure visual reference to navigational checkpoints on the ground. The vast majority of helicopter flights in the United States take place under VMC conditions, under VFR rules. The most direct route of flight from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport is to head northwest over Los Angeles, then continue over the Santa Monica Mountains. This course would take the aircraft directly through Los Angeles International Airport's (LAX) Class B airspace. Accordingly, the flight path would have to deviate to the east around that Class B airspace or follow an established VFR transition route through that airspace. This route of flight going near LAX and then over the Santa Monica Mountains to Camarillo had been used by Island Express Helicopters on a number of previous flights and the pilot Ara Zobayan had flown this VFR route the previous day. Regarding the weather at the time of launch, both fog and a low cloud layer were present which precluded the direct route of flight over the Santa Monica Mountains. The Los Angeles Police Department grounded its helicopter flight operations that morning due to fog and low clouds. One of the consistent local weather phenomena in Southern California is the presence of a marine layer of fog that can develop over the ocean and quickly moves inland. With poor weather reported and observed near the coast, the pilot reasonably decided to divert his route further inland, to the east. Rather than flying northwest over Los Angeles into fog and clouds, he flew to the east of downtown Los Angeles towards Glendale.

NTSB

After flying east of downtown Los Angeles, according to data posted on Flightradar24, the helicopter completed six holding turns over Glendale. Holding turns are used when a flight needs to delay its progress before continuing on course, and may vary in duration, altitude, and geometry depending on the location and reason for holding. The most common cause of holding turns is in response to direction from air traffic control to facilitate proper spacing and sequencing of flights. In addition to responding to direction from air traffic control to enter holding, aircraft may also initiate a request to enter holding. One of the most common causes of holding requests from aircraft to air traffic control is to avoid dangerous weather conditions. Based on transcripts posted on LiveATC.net and the NTSB update, the helicopter entered holding over Glendale in response to direction from air traffic control to facilitate traffic flow into and out of Hollywood Burbank Airport, located just northwest of Glendale. There is no indication in these transcripts that the weather had anything to do with the initial direction from air traffic control to hold and no indication that the pilot requested to hold.

Flightradar24.com The final flight path of the helicopter including the holding turns over Glendale.

After completing holding turns in order to facilitate traffic flow, the pilot then requested permission from air traffic control to proceed through Burbank Airport airspace under the aforementioned SVFR rules. Because Burbank Airport is designated as Class C airspace, the weather minimums to operate under normal VFR flight rules are three statute miles visibility with aircraft operating at least 500 feet below, 1,000 feet above, and with 2,000 feet of horizontal separation from clouds. Based on air traffic control communication and the pilot's request to fly through Burbank airspace under SVFR rules, we can conclude that the weather was below VFR minimums at that point. There is nothing inherently unsafe about flying in SVFR conditions, as long as the pilot is trained to fly in such conditions. Of course, flying in SVFR conditions does present a greater risk than flying in VFR conditions, which is why FAA regulations prohibit air traffic control from suggesting this option to pilots. If a pilot wants to fly in marginal weather below VFR, the pilot must initiate the request to air traffic control to fly in special VFR conditions.

NTSB

According to an audio clip of the radio communications between Zobayan and air traffic control posted online and from the NTSB's recent update, as the pilot transited through Burbank Airport airspace he relayed his route of flight intentions to air traffic control. Based on that conversation, his intended route of flight was to follow Interstate 5 to the northwest of Burbank Airport, then California State Route 118 to the west, closer to his intended destination at Camarillo Airport. This route of flight allowed for an expeditious transit through Burbank Airport airspace and also kept the helicopter clear of Van Nuys Airport, which is located just west of Burbank Airport. Following major freeways and roads is a very common navigation technique used by helicopter pilots operating under VFR flight plans. After following Interstate 5 and State Route 118 around Burbank and Van Nuys airspace, the flight continued in a westerly direction towards Thousand Oaks. At that point, it was positioned for a relatively direct path further to the west to Camarillo. Unfortunately, that path had rising terrain both to the north and south and was experiencing degraded weather conditions. Shortly after that final radio communication, the helicopter turned sharply left, heading south, and then entered a steep rate of descent as it continued the left turn to nearly due east, and crashed into a hillside. At the time of impact, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) transponder and radar data referenced by the NTSB update showed that the helicopter was in a left turn, descending at over 4,000 feet per minute and 161 knots immediately before impact.

NTSB

Regarding the weather at the time of the crash, the Weather Channel reported that clouds and fog were present. Shortly after the crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted a picture showing a layer of fog or low clouds directly above the crash site. One eyewitness reported hearing the helicopter shortly before the crash, but could not see it due to the low cloud layer. Another eyewitness was hiking near the scene of the crash and reported seeing the helicopter emerge from the clouds in a descending and turning flight path immediately before crashing. Analyzing The Data For Causation In the early history of aviation, the vast majority of mishaps were caused by a mechanical malfunction. As aircraft design, manufacturing, and maintenance processes have improved in modern times, mechanical malfunctions have decreased as a causal factor for mishaps. According to the FAA, the vast majority of modern air mishaps are caused by human error. While we cannot conclusively state at this point that this crash was caused exclusively by pilot error, it is very plausible, if not probable, based on the information we have, that the pilot made a mistake by inadvertently flying into IMC conditions. Regarding the data showing the helicopter moving at 161 knots and descending at over 4,000 feet per minute at the moment of impact, these are well outside the normal operating parameters of the S-76 helicopter. There is simply no reason for a helicopter in IMC conditions, with passengers on board, to intentionally enter a rate of descent over 4,000 feet per minute and exceed the maximum cruising speed of the aircraft (155kts), especially when operating at low altitudes. As a comparison, the H-60 Seahawk helicopter, a high-performance military helicopter that I piloted for 20 years in the Navy, had a normal descent rate of about 500 feet per minute while on instrument approaches. In some circumstances, depending on airspeed, terrain, and other traffic in the area, the helicopter might have a decent rate of up to 1,000 feet per minute during certain maneuvers. Anything above that is outside the normal operating envelope, even if the aircraft is mechanically capable of higher rates of descent. The only time I experienced a 4,000 foot per minute rate of descent was during fully developed, power off autorotations or maximum performance powered descents, which only happen under very specific conditions requiring both high speed and high rate of descent. While it is extremely unlikely that this helicopter encountered a mechanical malfunction that required a fully developed, power off autorotation or a maximum performance powered descent, there are some technically plausible scenarios that could have caused this. The NTSB has ruled out catastrophic engine failure as a causal factor. In this context, this means NTSB has concluded the engines did not disintegrate in flight. With that said, it is possible that the helicopter suffered a dual engine failure without it being a catastrophic failure. Such scenarios are extremely uncommon, but they do happen. U.S. Airways Flight 1549, a fixed-wing Airbus A320 airliner, experienced a bird strike in flight which caused both engines to shut off, resulting in a forced landing into the water in 2009. You can see the NTSB animation and air traffic control recordings related to that mishap here.

NTSB

If this S-76 helicopter encountered a dual bird strike into the engine intakes, it is possible it suffered a dual engine flameout, the only response to which would be an autorotation. Such an engine failure would not necessarily result in immediately identifiable damage. Another possibility is contaminated fuel leading to a dual engine flameout, necessitating a fully developed autorotation. As far as powered maximum rate of descent goes, if a fire occurred in the cockpit or cabin, that would necessitate an immediate powered maximum rate of descent to find the first survivable landing zone. Because the post-crash fire consumed much of the helicopter wreckage, and because the helicopter was not equipped with a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) or Flight Data Recorder (FDR) "black boxes," which might have contained evidence of an onboard fire, it will be more challenging for the NTSB to conclusively rule this possibility out. An onboard fire was the exact scenario that led to Swissair Flight 111, a fixed-wing McDonnell Douglas MD-11 airliner, crashing just off the coast of Nova Scotia, killing all 229 passengers and crew on board, in 1998. You can read the Transportation Safety Board of Canada report on that accident here. Flying in IMC presents no mechanical challenge to the helicopter. It doesn't matter to the aircraft if it is flying in clear air or clouds. It is simply an issue of whether or not the aircraft is equipped with the proper instruments for flight in IMC conditions and whether or not the pilot is capable of flying on instruments with no external visual reference. Currency in training for these conditions is a factor as well. As far as loss of control of the aircraft by the pilot, that is a plausible causal factor. Operating in poor weather at relatively low altitude and with rising terrain on either side of the aircraft, it simply isn't reasonable that the pilot intentionally entered an extremely high rate of descent at high speed during a course reversal (a rapid about-face in direction of flight). Based on all of these data points and my extensive experience flying helicopters in marginal weather conditions, all factors seem to indicate the pilot inadvertently entered IMC, then executed a sharp turn in an attempt to return to VMC conditions, shortly before crashing. This is not to say conclusively that the flight crashed because of the pilot error of inadvertently entering IMC. It is possible that the pilot entered inadvertent IMC, then suffered a mechanical malfunction that caused the crash. We won't know the full cause of the crash until the NTSB finishes its final report, which may take up to 18 months. Accident Investigation And National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Shortly after the crash, the NTSB activated its "Go Team" and sent 18 accident investigators to the crash site. According to the NTSB, the purpose of the Go Team is to respond to the site of a major accident as quickly as possible. This team, working in coordination with local law enforcement, secures the crash site and starts the laborious process of collecting all the physical evidence at the scene. This is especially important if a mechanical malfunction was the cause of the crash. Modern investigative techniques and technologies are able to determine with a high degree of accuracy whether or not the main components of the airframe were functioning correctly at the time of the crash, but only if the crash site is secured from contamination and disruption. Following the recovery of the components, typically the airframe is rebuilt in a hangar so investigators can see the entire structure, or at least what is left of it. Without any help from the cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder (FDR) "black boxes," the NTSB investigation will have to rely on data collected external to the aircraft, including air traffic control voice and radar recordings. While the crash occurred on an uninhabited hillside, numerous eyewitnesses observed the helicopter immediately prior to it entering IMC conditions, or heard it while it was in IMC conditions, and their statements will also be part of the investigation.

YSSYguy/wikicommons Flight Data Recorders and Cockpit Voice Recorders that are hardened to survive crashes have become increasingly miniaturized and tailored to the airframes that host them. New models combine both functions in one box.