New Zealand A-4s Flew Crazy Formation Rolls While "Plugged-In" To A Buddy Tanker

Probe-and-drogue refueling is complex and potentially dangerous under the best conditions, with it not being totally uncommon for receiving aircraft to have difficultly "catching" the drogue basket with their refueling probes or parts getting snapped off on either end. There is even work being done now to develop advanced stabilization systems to try to make the entire process easier.

So, just linking up with the tanking aircraft reliably within the timing constraints of an air show routine is impressive before you add in flying in close formation and staying connected throughout a complete barrel roll.

The Kiwi Red team performed the maneuver regularly starting around 1987-1988 and ending in 1990. The team had six A-4Ks and drew pilots and other personnel from the Royal New Zealand Air Force's No. 75 Squadron. That unit had also acted as the official display team between 1980 and 1981, during which time they invented to plugged-in barrel roll, initially flying it with just two aircraft.