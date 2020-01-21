British Streetfighter II Tank Has X-Ray Vision And Is All About The Urban Fight

The original Streetfighter vehicle also had an external tablet-style system mounted externally at the rear that infantry working with the tank could use to look through its sensors to get a better sense of the battlefield themselves, but it's not clear if this system can pipe in the feeds from IronVision. Another member of the Royal Tank Regiment, identified simply as Corporal Towers, did highlight the improved ability, in general, for troops to communicate with those inside the tank and see what they see in the official video. Streetfighter II reportedly has a further updated communications suite, which likely includes data-sharing capabilities, as well.

The original Streetfighter tank already demonstrated manned-unmanned teaming with a small unmanned ground vehicle, which offers another option for scouting ahead and investigating potential ambush sites or other hazards. This could even help investigate the interiors of buildings ahead of commanders sending in dismounted troops.

The other major addition to the Streetfighter II configuration is a mock-up of a launcher for Brimstone anti-tank missiles on top of the turret. When the British Army put the tank on static display, it places one inert missile in the launcher, which looks to able to potentially accommodate at least two of these weapons. A product of the European missile consortium MBDA, Brimstone is a multi-mode weapon with both millimeter-wave radar and laser guidance systems, allowing it to engage threats at extended ranges day or night and in poor weather or on battlefields full of smoke, dust, and other obscurants.

Brimstone is already in service with the Royal Air Force and on British Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. MBDA is increasingly promoting the weapon, which is increasingly in worldwide popularity, in general, as an option for surface-launched applications, including on ground vehicles and boats. The missile's ability to get to a general target area using inertial navigation and then autonomously spot and engage targets would give Streetfighter II a way to engage threats that the tank's crew might not be able to attack with its 120mm main gun or .50 caliber and 7.62mm machine guns. It also simply offers the tank a standoff attack option.