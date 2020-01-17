Makers Of The Famous Minigun Give Us Our First Look At A .338 Magnum Gatling Gun

Dillon Aero has revealed that it is working on a new Minigun-style machine gun chambered to fire .338 Norma Magnum ammunition. U.S. Special Operations Command is separately testing more traditional machine gun designs in this same caliber, which has previously been more commonly associated with sniper rifles. The Arizona-based gunmaker posted a picture of the still-experimental prototype on its official Facebook page on Jan. 15, 2020. The company says it will show the gun publicly for the first time at the upcoming 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, which opens next week. Dillon Aero is best known as one of the few remaining manufacturers of versions of the iconic 7.62mm Minigun machine gun, which General Electric first designed and built in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Though Dillon Aero has not yet released any specifics about its .338 Norma Magnum weapon, it is clearly another electrically-powered Gatling gun-type machine gun. While the Minigun has six rotating barrels, the .338 caliber design only has five. Miniguns, and other modern Gatling guns, typically have rates of fire of thousands of rounds per minute.

Dillon Aero