The B-52 Almost Got An Ahead Of Its Time Air-Launched Ballistic Missile Named Skybolt

After launch, the GAM-87A's tail cap would fall away and the first stage rocket motor would ignite, boosting it into a ballistic trajectory. That stage would then fall away and the second stage would take over with rocket motor with "a gimballed nozzle allowing it to maneuver in the upper reaches of the atmosphere and the vacuum of space where control surfaces cannot function," according to the Federation of American Scientists' report. An inertial guidance system would steer the weapon toward the target.

The GAM-87A's primary armament was originally going to be single W47 thermonuclear warhead, the same one used on Polaris, but this was eventually changed to a W59, the same warhead on the Minuteman silo-launched intercontinental ballistic missile. The Air Force's desired maximum range for Skybolt was approximately 1,150 miles, with an apogee around 300 miles high.

Reaching a peak speed of Mach 15, the missile would have been able to cover this distance in just 12 minutes, according to the Federation of American Scientists. The weapon's range and speed would have allowed B-52s to strike deep into Soviet territory, while also reducing the bombers' vulnerability to hostile fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles. Being able to strike quickly and from multiple and unpredictable vectors at once offered significant advantages over ground-based ballistic missiles in fixed emplacements or silos. This was also true of the submarine-launched Polaris.

The United Kingdom, which was facing similar concerns about the vulnerability of its strategic bombers, had asked to and was allowed to join the Skybolt program in 1960. The Avro Vulcan, one of the Royal Air Force's three so-called "V bombers," the others being the Handley Page Victor and the Vickers Valiant, was chosen to be the primary launch platform. The Victor and a modified Vickers VC10 airliner, which the Royal Air Force also operated as an aerial refueling tanker, were also considered as possible GAM-87A carriers, according to V Force – The History of Britain's Airborne Deterrent.

However, despite the clear interest and commitment of both the U.S. Air Force and the U.K. Royal Air Force, Skybolt quickly ran into technical difficulties and setbacks. In 1959, the Air Force had already canceled work on a more powerful B-58B Hustler variant, which was initially expected to be the primary launch platform for the GAM-87A, shifting focus to integrating the weapon on the B-52. Beyond the missile itself, Douglas needed to develop a new, specialized heavyweight pylon so the B-52 could carry two Skybolts under each wing, as well as loading equipment large enough to handle the weapons.