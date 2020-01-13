It's Official! Leonardo Wins The Navy's New TH-73A Training Helicopter Contract

Italy's Leonardo has won the U.S. Navy contract to supply helicopters for its Advanced Helicopter Training System program, or AHTS, also known as TH-XX. The new helicopters, which will be designated TH-73As, will replace the service's aging Bell TH-57B/C Sea Rangers, which have been in service since the 1980s. The Navy announced the award, worth almost $176.5 million, on Jan. 13, 2020. This contract covers the purchase of an initial batch of 32 helicopters, as well as spare parts, ancillary equipment, and support services, with deliveries continuing through 2021. The service expects to eventually buy up to 130 examples in total as part of a deal that could be worth up to $648 million. It first released its request for proposals for the new AHTS helicopter in January 2019.

"Today marks a great team effort to procure and deliver a helicopter trainer for the next generation of helicopter and tilt-rotor pilots for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard,” James Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition, said in the statement. “I’m proud of the aggressive work the team did to leverage the commercial industrial base to get this capability to the warfighters, and our nation, at the best value to the taxpayer. This effort is key to ensure the readiness of our Naval Aviators for decades to come.”

