America's Shadowy Sword Wielding Hellfire Missile Has Migrated To The Afghan Battlefield

The AGM-114R9X, the now infamous Hellfire missile derivative that deploys large sword-like blades instead of high explosives to kill its target with surgical precision, has had its first known operational use in Afghanistan. The strike targeted a Taliban commander. Just days ago, two more American soldiers were killed by the extremist group in Afghanistan.

The War Zone was the first to report that some sort of new exotic weapon was used on an attack on a terror kingpin in Syria three years ago. After a two year lull in further reports, the subsequently identified AGM-119R9X started to show up again, striking high-value targets will identical precision and leaving behind its signature octopus-like impact profile.

Images taken at the site of one such attack unveiled exactly how this weapon was configured. You can read our report on it here and a subsequent one on what we know about the development of this unique and gruesome weapon here. The latest known strike using this weapon occurred less than a month ago. But all of these uses have occurred in Syria, that is until now.