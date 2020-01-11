Bunker Talk: What A Crazy Week It's Been Edition
Iran is on everyone's mind. Let's talk it out.
By Tyler RogowayJanuary 11, 2020
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
With one of the busiest weeks we have had for some time, we have so much to discuss, am I right?
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
