Air Force Displays Model Of Exotic And Potentially Revolutionary Hybrid Electric Airlifter

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory recently displayed a model of what it is calling a Distributed Propulsion Concept Vehicle that uses gas turbines to produce power for arrays of electric fans. The Air Force has said that this experimental aircraft design, which offers benefits in terms of added redundancy performance, fuel economy, and more, could be a stepping stone toward a "vision vehicle" for a new short takeoff capable cargo aircraft. This is something the service has been chasing in various forms for nearly four decades. The War Zone has previously chronicled those developments, which also involve stealthy and vertical takeoff and landing capable designs, in great detail in a two-part feature that you can find here and here.

Guy Norris, Aviation Week's Senior Editor, spotted the model at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics's SciTech Forum and Exposition, which opened in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 6, 2020. He was nice enough to share his pictures of it on the show floor with us here at The War Zone.