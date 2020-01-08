Check Out These Wicked Shots Of The Air Force's New Rescue Helicopter In An Anechoic Chamber

The Air Force is gearing up to put its long-awaited replacement for the HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter, the HH-60W, into service. You can read all about this new aircraft in this past piece of ours. With hopes to begin fielding the helicopters later this year, testing is rapidly progressing. One such evolution is putting the aircraft through a battery of tests inside the very science fiction-looking anechoic chamber.

Anechoic chambers are built to deaden any ambient electromagnetic radiation so that interactions among the aircraft's electronic systems can be closely evaluated and problems can be identified and remediated. In one of the two past stories we have written on anechoic chambers, the following description of the role of the triangular structures that line these facilities' interiors is given: