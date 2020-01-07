Iran Strikes Back: Missiles Rain Down On American Forces In Iraq (Updated)

Details are still coming in, but Iran has launched a massive missile attack against U.S. forces in Iraq, including Al Asad Air Base, in retaliation for the American drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander, last week. A major rocket barrage on Al Asad, which sits around 115 miles west of Baghdad, may have also preceded the strikes. U.S. President Donald Trump has already threatened a major response, including potential strikes on cultural sites, against Iran in the event of any such attack. Al Asad, also known as Ain Assad, hosts a large number of U.S. military personnel, as well as significant numbers of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and drones. It is also the base that U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to in 2018 in his first visit to Iraq. Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, as well as Iran itself and its other regional proxies, had vowed to retaliate against U.S. forces throughout the Middle East over the death of Soleimani, who had been head of the Quds Force, last week. The Quds Force is responsible for providing aid and assistance to foreign terrorist and militant groups and otherwise conducting covert activities outside of Iran.

The exact scale and scope of the attack is unclear, but Iranian state media has confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, of which the Quds Force is a part, carried out the attack. Reports say that as many as 10 ballistic missiles may have been launched toward Al Asad.

There are also reports that additional missiles were fired toward Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region. U.S. defenses there may have shot at least one of these down. The U.S. military, as well as the U.S. State Department, makes heavy use of portions of the airport in Erbil and the U.S. consulate there is a major diplomatic facility.

There are additional reports of additional missile strikes on other targets in the country, as well.

Before the missile attacks, there were also reports of more than 30 rockets falling in and around Al Asad, but it's unclear if this refers to the Iranian missiles. There were reportedly three waves attacks on the base in total. Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have been firing rockets at bases housing U.S. forces on a semi-regular basis for years now. An attack involving 30 or more rockets would be in line with an earlier attack on K-1 base in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk in December 2019. That attack killed a U.S. military contractor and reportedly led to the U.S. government's decision to kill Soleimani.

All of these incidents confusingly follow apparently false reports of attacks on the consulate in Erbil and Taji Air Base to the north of Baghdad. U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly monitoring the situation with his national security team. U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had just said earlier in the day that “I think we should expect that they [Iran] will retaliate in some way, shape or form" in the near term. At noted, Trump has already threatened to respond to any such Iranian attack.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. UPDATE: 7:30pm EST The Office of the Secretary of Defense has issued an initial statement saying that Iran fired "more than dozen ballistic missiles" at "at least two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."

Additional footage reportedly showing the launch of the missiles in Iran, as well as impacting in Iraq, continue to emerge on social media. Iran reportedly dubbed the strikes Operation Martyr Soleimani. The codename to launch the operation was reportedly Ya Zahraa, or "O! Zahraa," a reference to Fatimah al-Zahra, the youngest daughter of the Prophet Mohammed and a particularly significant figure in Shia Islam.

UPDATE: 7:50pm EST Iranian media is reporting that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has fired another wave of missiles. This report coincides with news of possible strikes on Taji Air Base north of Baghdad.

There is still no word of any U.S. casualties, but there are reports emerging of Iraqi casualties.

Iranian media has also reported that the missiles the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has employed are Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missiles, which have a maximum range of around 186 miles (300 kilometers). Iran has notably fired Zulfiqar short-range ballistic missiles, a derivative of the Fateh-110, at targets in Syria on at least two occasions, once in 2017 and again in 2018.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also issued its own statement directed to the American people urging them to "call the American troops to go back home" so as to "not let them to endanger the American troops' lives by participating in warmongering policies."

UPDATE: 8:05pm EST VOA's Carla Babb has now retracted her initial report that Taji Air Base was struck. This could indicate that Iranian media reports of an additional wave of missiles was simply a reference to one of the initially reported waves.

Pictures have also emerged reportedly showing the remains of one of the missiles near Erbil. This could be the one that reportedly shot down there earlier. It may have also simply malfunctioned. Experts also say that the missile in question appears to be a liquid-fuel type, rather than a solid-fuel one, such as the Fateh-110. One possible option would be the Qiam short-range ballistic missile, which Iran has also used in past strikes on Syria.

There are also now unconfirmed reports that U.S. combat jets have departed Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and that the Iranian Air Force has scrambled aircraft. American aircraft appear to be patrolling across Iraq, while Iranian jets are remaining their own airspace, though.

UPDATE: 8:35pm EST There continue to be no reports of U.S. casualties from the Iranian strikes, but casualty and damage assessments are still underway. Whether or not an American were injured or killed in the missile barrage will be a major factor in how and when the U.S. decides to respond.

At the same time, Iran has threatened additional retaliation, including via regional proxies, against both Israel and the United Arab Emirates, if the United States conducts its own strikes.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com