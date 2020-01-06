Confusion Swirls Over Leaked Notice Of American Withdrawal Of Forces From Iraq (Updated)

Sir, in due deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of lraq, and as requested by the lraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.

ln order to conduct this task, Coalition Forces are required to take certain measures to ensure that the movement out of lraq is conducted in a safe and efficient manner.

During this time, there will be an increase in helicopter travel in and around the International Zone (IZ) of Baghdad [the Green Zone]. This increased traffic will include CH-47, UH-60, and AH-64 security escort helicopters.

Coalition Forces will take appropriate measures to minimize and mitigate the disturbance to the public. ln addition, we will conduct these operations during hours of darkness to help alleviate any perception that we may be bringing more Coalition Forces into the IZ.

As we begin implementing this next phase of operations, I want to reiterate the value of our friendship and partnership. We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.