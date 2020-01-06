Hill Air Force Base Executes The Mother Of All Elephant Walks With 52 F-35s
The huge display of sortie generation capability comes as the base's F-35 force reaches full capacity after transitioning to the F-35 years ago.
The 388th and 419th Fighter Wings that call Hill Air Force Base in Utah home have just executed a massive readiness drill that included an 'elephant walk' of a whopping 52 F-35As. The exercise coincides with the wings reaching full strength following the transition to the F-35A, a process that began years ago.
The elephant walk and the massive number of flights that usually go along with it are all about sortie generation and displaying a level of readiness that could be leveraged during a full-blown crisis. Both wings held a similar exercise in November of 2018 with 35 aircraft, which was highly impressive, but 52 is a whole other story. Just the amount of hardware on the runway in terms of billions of dollars is staggering.
That same runway in the image is also quite fresh as a major rehabilitation of it wrapped up this summer. This kept many of Hill's resident aircraft away, including being sent on combat deployments, as flying needed to continue during the construction period.
We know that large waves of launches and recoveries are also part of the drill as the base gave local residents a heads-up in advance of the increased level of activity in the hours to come.
This elephant walk of 5th generation fighters is also a reminder that Hill AFB is truly on the leading edge of combat aviation and considering the construction projects underway at the base alone, it will continue to be for the foreseeable future.
We will update this post when more images and information becomes available.
Update: 2:03pm PST—
More shots!
And video:
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDCheck Out This Totally Stripped Thunderbird F-16C Taking Off From Hill AFB's TaxiwayWith its main runway down for repair, Hill AFB's thin taxiway is being used by aircraft getting overhauled at the installation's service centers.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew AIM-260 Missiles Are So Secretive They Will Require A Custom Storage Bunker At Hill AFBBudget docs dated March of 2019 give the first official explanation of the program and why it needs a $6.5M high-security storage vault at Hill AFB.READ NOW
- RELATEDTwo USAF Fighter Wings Line Up 35 F-35s During Type's First-Ever 'Elephant Walk' Exercise (Updated)These drills are important for combat units to train for high-tempo operations and it's a key milestone for the Joint Strike Fighter.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Have To See These Pics Of Marine MV-22s And CH-53s Executing A Giant Elephant WalkThe huge readiness drill saw 40 aircraft take to MCAS Miramar's south runway at one time. A huge undertaking for far from the most reliable aircraft.READ NOW
- RELATEDLook at This Sea Of Warthogs and Vipers Doing The “Elephant Walk” at Osan Air Base in South KoreaThat's a whole lot of rolling jet fuel and high explosives right there.READ NOW