Watch The Boom On Boeing's Troubled KC-46 Tanker Smack Into An F-15E

The KC-46 Pegasus tanker program has been a bewildering boondoggle. Now the Air Force says it will be years before it is fully operational as a host of critical design deficiencies continue to plague the program. Testing showed that some of these issues can have adverse impacts on the thirsty aircraft refueling from the KC-46. These include battering the receiving aircraft itself and scraping its skin with the boom. Although we don't know when the video below was shot or the exact situation surrounding beyond that the aircraft shown is a test F-15E, it depicts a tense incident in which a KC-46 boom appears to slip off the Strike Eagle's refueling receptacle, with its control surfaces subsequently banging into the fighter's canopy.

At the heart of the KC-46 design are the boom and Remote Vision System. The latter of which has boom operators wearing 3D glasses and sitting in front of screens at stations in the front of the 767 derivative to control refueling operations ( read all about it here ). Both of these key components, the boom and the Remote Vision System, do not meet the USAF's expectations and are being redesigned. This is occurring as the jets continue to be delivered.

The video above may depict one continuing issue the KC-46 has with requiring more force to connect with the receiving aircraft than its predecessors, which can cause impacts of the boom on the receiving aircraft.

The additional force required can cause the receiving aircraft to suddenly lunge and collide with the boom, damaging the aircraft’s glass cockpit canopy or tail. It can also damage the boom.

The boom's issues became apparent during developmental flight testing, when pilots of lighter receiver aircraft – such as Fairchild Republic A-10s and Lockheed Martin F-16s – reported they needed more force to connect and disconnect their aircraft from the boom, as compared to older tankers, like the KC-135 and KC-10, says GAO.

Boeing is redesigning the actuator to address hardware specification flaws coming from the service’s initial design requirements. Designing and retrofitting the aircraft will likely cost more than $300 million, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released in June 2019. Programme officials told GAO that developing a solution, and receiving Federal Aviation Administration certification, would likely take three to four years.

You can read more about the KC-46 boom's woes with 'thrust resistance' in this past piece of ours. At the same time, it's important to remember that aerial refueling is hard and incidents happen regardless of the platform, especially in testing when flaws are usually identified. The fact some of those highly critical flaws are not remediated even as the KC-46s are being delivered, and won't be in the near future, is the major issue.

On a positive note, the KC-46 can begin carrying passengers and cargo again. These important missions were restricted for months due to the discovery that the floor latches that keep cargo locked in place were inadvertently releasing. A major shift in cargo could send the plane careening out of control or it could injure or kill passengers flying in the cabin. A fix is now being retrofitted to the budding fleet that the Air Force is satisfied with. Also, on December 22nd, 2019, a KC-46 made the type's first around the world flight.

All this is well and good, but the jet's primary mission is refueling a wide array of aircraft in flight. As it sits now, its ability to do that to the standards the USAF requires is still very much a work in progress.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com