Night Stalker Chinook Special Operations Helicopters Have New Laser Countermeasures System

Northrop Grumman's AN/AAQ-24 system, the most recent versions of which are somewhat confusingly referred to as the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) system, consists of two pointer-trackers and an array of warning sensors all linked to a central control unit. The sensors detect incoming heat-seeking missiles and then cue the pointer-trackers to engage them by firing a low-power modulated laser beam into their seeker, causing them to fly off course. The light gray sensor turrets are visible mounted at the rear of the MH-47G Chinook's side sponsons. The warning sensors are visible around the nose, the sides of the forward fuselage behind the cockpit, on the front rotor housing, as well as the turret mounts themselves.

US Army One of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment's MH-47G Chinook helicopters equipped with the AN/AAQ-24 directional infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) system.

USMC A 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment MH-47G Chinook equipped with the AN/AAQ-24 DIRCM suite (the red arrow points to one of the pointer-trackers) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in California during Exercise Yuma Horizon 19 in January 2019.

It's also interesting to note that the U.S. Army began flight testing an AN/AAQ-24 installation for conventional CH-47F Chinooks in July 2017, but that work got "halted because of poor system performance" before the end of that year, according to a report from the Office of the Direction of Operational Test and Evaluation. "Incorrect ATW [Advanced Threat Warner] sensor placement on the CH-47F aircraft caused poor system performance." The Army was also working on AN/AAQ-24 installations for the AH-64 Apache gunship and UH-60 Black Hawk transport helicopter, at the same time, efforts that also ran into setbacks. A number of Apaches and Black Hawks did ultimately enter service with their respective subvariants of this DIRCM system, though. It's unclear if the Army ultimately resolved those issues or if the configuration the 160th is using on its MH-47Gs is a version of the one developed for the regular CH-47Fs. The MH-47G airframe is not identical to the CH-47F, with the special operations variant having notably larger side sponsons. It also has various additional features on the nose and forward fuselages, such as a sensor turret, in-flight refueling probe, and radar. The AN/AAQ-24 configuration for the MH-47G does appear to use a standardized mount to attach the pointer-trackers to the side sponsons. Canada's CH-147F Chinooks, for instance, uses an earlier generation of the Northrop Grumman DIRCM system that features different pointer-trackers, but uses the same general mounting arrangement.

Canadian Forces A Canadian CH-147F Chinook with an earlier generation of the AN/AAQ-24 DIRCM system.

India's new CH-47Fs have the same mounts, as well, with pictures showing Passive Airborne Warning Systems (PAWS) series of warning sensors from Israel's Elbit installed on them at present. PAWS and its variants are associated with versions of Elbit's Music series of DIRCM systems, a version of which Indian CH-47Fs look set to receive in the future.

Boeing An Indian CH-47F Chinook. The standard mount used in various DIRCM systems is seen on the side of the sponson toward the rear with a pair of Elbit PAWS-series warning sensors already installed.

The U.S. Army had intended for the AN/AAQ-24 to serve as an interim replacement for the older BAE Systems AN/ALQ-212 Advanced Threat Infrared Countermeasures (ATIRCM) system on its CH-47F, as well as its AH-64s and UH-60s. The service is now planning to install the Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) system on all of its helicopter types. The CIRCM is another Northrop Grumman product, which is already entering service on its UH-60M Black Hawks. You can read more about the ATIRCM and the CIRCM programs in this past War Zone piece.

US Army A regular US Army CH-47F Chinook equipped with the AN/ALQ-212 Advanced Threat Infrared Countermeasures (ATIRCM) system. One of the two black-colored pointer-trackers is visible toward the rear of the helicopter's side sponson.

It's not clear whether the 160th is also planning to eventually move from the AN/AAQ-24 to the Army-standard CIRCM. Whatever the case the Night Stalker's MH-47Gs now have an important additional defensive capability available to protect them from the threat of MANPADS.