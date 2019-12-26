The Navy Wants Special Fabrics That Can Monitor A Pilot's Health

Beyond the hypoxia issue specifically, issuing smart clothing to aviators could simply help build databases of valuable baseline physiological information. Flying fighter jets especially is taxing on the body in many ways that aren't necessarily well understood. In August 2018, NASA began a program that was primarily aimed at helping to resolve the reported hypoxia issues across the Navy and Air Force. However, the main immediate goal was simply to collect physiological data to help researchers better understand what was normal and abnormal for pilots flying high-performance combat jets.

Networked biosensing flight suits could also send data to ground stations in near-real-time, allowing for offboard monitoring , which means commanders might be able to warn their pilots about potential issues. Hypoxia-like symptoms can include disorientation and confusion, which can make it difficult for an individual to necessarily notice what is going on by themselves.

Smart clothing for naval aviators would be able to gather data to provide a much more comprehensive picture of an aviator's health before, during, and after any physiological event. Combined with health and flight data from other sensors built into the aircraft, this could help the services get a better sense of what pilots are experiencing and why.

NASA pilot Jim Less tries on a Cobham VigiLOX system connected to his normal oxygen mask. This system collects physiological data, as well as information about the ambient pressure and other environmental factors in the cockpit.

“We found that there has been very little investigation surrounding the human in the cockpit,” Clinton Cragg, a principal engineer at the NASA Engineering and Safety Center, explained to members of Congress in 2018. “We don’t have the amount of oxygen in his mask, the amount of CO2 [carbon dioxcide] in his mask, the pressure you’d want to know about in the cockpit, nor the pilot’s breathing rates. Those types of things are what could help us do a full physiological assessment of what’s happening to the pilot.”

Databases of physiological information could also simply help maximize the performance of naval aviators inside and out of their aircraft. The data could allow Navy officials to gain insight into how certain demographic groups, as well as specific individuals, perform athletically in various situations under different circumstances.

This, in turn, could help in determine optimal fitness requirements and setting other health-related benchmarks. The collected information could also expose significant trends, such as the occurrence of injuries or other illnesses, and then link them to certain activities or environmental factors. With the help of artificial intelligence-driven algorithms, it might be possible in the future to more quickly spot worrying increases in certain conditions among specific groups, more conclusive determine the root causes, and remedy them.

The rest of the U.S. military has also been taking note of the potential benefits biosensing smart clothing in recent years for the same reasons. Just earlier this year, the U.S. Marine Corps issued their own request for information regarding physiological monitoring garments that would allow them to "tailor conditioning and operational training in order to minimize injuries and optimize strength building and overall operational performance.” The U.S. Air Force and Army have also been exploring this kind of technology.

All told, no matter how much biosensing flight suits do or don't ultimately help with determining the causes of reported hypoxia-like symptoms among Navy aviators, these garments could still become standard issue in the coming years.

