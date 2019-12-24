Unwrap These Ten Insanely Awesome Viral Aviation Videos This Christmas
We are going to stick a bunch of ridiculously sweet videos of aircraft doing amazing stuff in your stocking.
Well, Santa's hypersonic sleigh is about to launch this Christmas eve on the big fella's annual long-endurance sortie. As such, it's time to sit back, relax, pour some eggnog, and enjoy a curated set of the most fascinating aviation videos that have hit social media recently.
Glorious Catshot
Maybe the best clip of a catapult shot to date and the perfect video to get us started off.
Fights On
Rhinodrivr is no stranger when it comes to viral videos. This one of him tearing it up in a dogfight shows how physical the fighter business can get.
Scooters Down On The Deck
Draken International's A-4Ks ripping past a FREMM frigate. Note the cockpit upgrades and the A-4's crazy roll-rate at the end.
Typhoon Muscle
An amazing display of the Eurofighter Typhoon's thrust to weight ratio:
Hornet On The Edge
My nerves were racked just watching this. Yellow Shirts absolutely rule.
Composite 777 Landing View
A unique look at instruments and the view out the front of this 777 as it sets down on a brilliantly lit runway at Kuwait International.
Chasing The Basket
Aerial refueling helicopters is NOT an easy thing. This Pave Hawk chases the basket on an HC-130J as it buzzes Patrick Air Force Base.
Diving In Formation With Human Wingmen
Is this awesomely nuts or what? The wingsuit is an amazing creation.
Naval Aviation Show And Tell
Super low altitude tanking, bombs dropping, supersonic flyby, oh my!
Osprey Flaremageddon
You get a flare! And you get a flare! And EVERYONE gets a flare!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDCinema Aero: These Are The Aviation Videos You Absolutely Must Watch From The Last WeekThe past seven days have provided absolutely thrilling videos of some incredible and even downright dangerous flying.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Cockpit Video Of A KC-10 Refueling Another KC-10 Is AmazingIt all looks so smooth and almost easy until you take a closer look at the pilot's control inputs and the boom's movement.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Crazy Video Of An A-4 Running For Its Life At Low-Level From A Menacing F-22It's like a frantic life-or-death scene out of the documentary Planet Earth.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Crazy Cockpit Video Of The Thunderbirds Nailing A Perfect Bomb Burst CrossThe Air Force's demonstration squadron put on quite a show in Abbotsford last weekend and they used 360 video tech to capture a crazy highlight.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This German Tornado Rip Up a Steep Canyon at Extremely Low LevelTree trimming in Canada never looked so exciting!READ NOW