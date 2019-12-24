SU-57 Felon Advanced Fighter Crashes In Russia

The jet went down not far from the Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft plant in Russia's Far East. It is the first total loss for the type. 

By Tyler Rogoway
Preparations for 2019 MAKS Air Show in Zhukovsky
Photo by Marina Lystseva\TASS via Getty Images)
Tyler Rogoway

A Russian Su-57 has crashed roughly 68 miles from the Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft plant in Russia Far East. The jet belonged to Sukhoi and was executing a flight test at the time of the incident. The pilot ejected and was recovered alive by an Mi-8 search and rescue helicopter not long after the crash. It is the first total loss of a Su-57, although one of the type's T-50 prototypes was badly damaged due to an engine fire in 2014. 

Just over a dozen T-50/Su-57s have been delivered since the type first flew nearly a decade ago. For a time, it looked as if production was in doubt, especially as an export partner for the jet remained elusive, but the Russian Ministry of Defense announced it would order 76 of the advanced fighters last May. Specialized weapons continue to be developed for the jet and the advanced fighter is being used to test interoperability with the country's "Hunter" unmanned combat air vehicles. You can read more about the Su-57's unique strengths and weaknesses in this past feature of ours. 

We will update this article with more information as it comes available. 

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

