You Can Buy This Mysterious Tennessee Base Complete With Mountaintop Runway
Someone spent a lot of money on what appears to be some sort of base in the hills of Tennessee and now it can all be yours for just $8.65M!
We are all about for sale listings that allow civilians to turn tactical into practical. From air defense bunkers to satellite communications installations, there are some bizarrely awesome opportunities for creative property investors looking to turn someone or some organization's product of extremely expensive mission requirements into something else entirely for pennies on the dollar. But usually, when defense-related installations and facilities go up for sale, we know the owner. That's doesn't appear to be the case for this mysterious, but awesome piece of property for sale that is located just 10 miles east of Savannah, Tennessee—one that appears equally suited for becoming a private lair or for training a mercenary strike force.
Our good friend and contributor Matt Hartman of Shorealone Films spotted the $8,650,000 listing and sent it our way. Wilks Ranch Brokers of Texas is representing the seller of the 6,200-acre property that includes a somewhat peculiar airfield at its apex, one that is complete with an air traffic control tower and two relatively large hangars. The airstrip is also remarkably wide for its length.
The listing reads in part:
Highly improved recreational ranch with private airfield, excellent interior roads, live streams, timber, and a large abundance of wildlife. Paved road access and some paved private interior roads. Estimated over $1,000,000 spent in private ranch road network.
Improvements:
2,300 x 100+/- airstrip with a control tower and two hangars.
Two very nice metal insulated hangars each one is 3,500 +/- square feet.
Four nicer modular buildings on property.
Large double- winged equipment shed with central insulated shop and office quarters.
Fiber optic line had been laid to the interior of the ranch.
4 large, high- elevation observation tower stations scattered throughout the ranch provide magnificent views of both landscape and wildlife.
Interior Roads:
Over 10.5 miles of engineered high- grade all- weather private roads, some of which are paved. Many more miles of natural base interior roads traverse off the main roads, completing a network to which very few other ranches would compare. With no public roads/access through the heart of the ranch, this provides a very unique, large private setting. The infrastructure improvements including the roads and runway were constructed in 2010. All other improvements on the property were constructed from 2011 to 2012.
Ranch Amenities:
Water is in abundance with several ponds and streams, including some live streams. The topographic changes throughout the ranch provide many conducive lake site potentials. Water wells provide water to the newer structures. Elevation changes from the peaks of many large hills overlooking vast areas down to numerous creek bottoms. Although there are large draws and big hills, the topsoil is considerably good throughout the elevation changes, which provides excellent growth across the ranch.
Land:
3,000 +/- acres of pine timber varying from 8 to 11 years old.
2,500 +/- acres of hardwood timber varying from young to older mature trees.
350 +/- acres of rolling pasture grass fields.
Wildlife:
Hunting has not been allowed on this ranch for many years. Such a large contiguous block of desirable natural habitat for wildlife without historical hunting pressure is very hard to find. Wildlife is easily viewed from vehicles while driving around the ranch. Morning and evening daylight hours produce consistent viewing of deer and turkey out in the roads. As an example, all the pictures and video of deer where taken one evening over approximately an hour, from a vehicle, while on the ranch. Although wooded now, there are many acres of historical fields on the ranch that could be put back to use for wildlife or commercial farming. The infrastructure, habitat, and wildlife are in place to be utilized as a top end hunting retreat.
Check out the video tour and images below:
Yeah, I know what you are thinking, we are thinking the same—"what the heck is this place?"
It does seem like some sort of government-related installation. There are some odd features seen in satellite images that are not discussed in the listing, one of which looks like a small military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) training site and test area. There is no lodge or luxury accommodations, either. This wasn't some entertainment getaway for a rich person.
Yet the airfield is most curious of all. It has a control tower and a very wide runway, two things not commonly found at small private airstrips. Making things even weirder, it doesn't show up on the VFR map and the runway has no markings whatsoever. That is a lot of trouble to go through building something like this not to have it registered with the FAA.
So, was this some sort of training and test base for certain three-letter agencies and other security forces? Or at least, was it meant to be?
We don't know for sure at this time, but we reached out to the listing agent to see if we could get more information and we will update this post if indeed we do.
What we do know is that this is one hell of a dream property for someone. It looks absolutely gorgeous in the images posted and the fact that it just a short drive from a decent sized town is really an amazing plus.
So, if you are comfortable with blowing a cool eight and a half million bucks and always wanted your own commando mountain hideaway and/or training camp, and also have a place to store your light air force, this may be just the opportunity you have been looking for!
