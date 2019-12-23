Top Gun 2's Aerial Coordinator Describes The Cameraships That Captured The Flying Magic

"I used four different types of camera platforms on Top Gun Maverick. As the Aerial Coordinator and Lead Camera Pilot, each platform was chosen with the help of both Aerial DP’s (Michael FitzMaurice & David Nowell) for a specific purpose for each individual aerial sequence.

The L-39 CineJet was chosen for most of the dog fighting and low level high energy type flying. The Phenom Camera Jet with my Co-Captain @jonathan_spano was chosen for any extended over water operation, extended range missions, or complex sequence that needed the flexibility of carrying two Shotover F1’s at the same time with different lens capabilities. The Helinet camera helicopter was used to capture all of the high energy passes and low level action with the Shotover K1 attached by an Airfilm Camera Systems AF200. The fourth platform was Helinet Aviation cinema drones which were able to operate in places we couldn’t get full size camera aircraft.

All of these amazing platforms carried state of the art SHOTOVER camera gimbals. The gimbals and accessories were supplied by both @helinetaviation and Team5 Aerial Systems. There is so much fantastic footage that I can’t wait for the world to see. Really looking forward to this summer when the movie is released! @k2_larosa #AerialCoordinator #StuntPilot #AerialDepartment @helinetaviation @team5aerials @shotovercamera #TeamWork @paramountpics @tomcruise @glenpowell @monicabarbaro @gregtarzandavis @jaredslater @scherbas"