Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Got Confused And Won't Reach The International Space Station

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which could carry astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station in the future, failed to reach the correct orbit to link up with that station during its first orbital flight test today. Automated systems on the uncrewed CST-100 thought the craft was in a different position than it actually was, leaving it in a stable orbit, but out of position and low on fuel. Mission controllers are still in control of it remotely and are planning to bring it down at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico before the weekend is over.

NASA says the launch took place as planned at 6:36 AM this morning, with a United Launch Alliance Atlas V space launch vehicle with the Starliner on top blasting off successfully from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The CST-100 separated from the upper stage of the Atlas V as intended 15 minutes after launch, at which point it was not yet in orbit. This is intended to allow time to safely abort a mission, if necessary. The spacecraft then used its own four thrusters to boost itself into orbit.