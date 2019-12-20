Here Is How Much Those Decoy Flares Cost That Military Aircraft Fire Off All The Time

MJU-62 Flare is a multi-spectral countermeasure designed to be used as part of a flare cocktail pattern to confuse advanced infrared threat missiles. Used primarily on the C-17 and C-5 aircraft which require a 1 inch by 2 inch by 8 inch flare size to accommodate desired cocktail flare mixes. MJU-62 is being evaluated for use on other types of aircraft such as F-16, A-10, and HH-60.

Beyond the F-35, other aircraft seem to have expensive proprietary flares, too. The B-52, for instance, uses an older design that has no commonality with the rest of the force. This flare, the ALA-17C, is being phased out as the B-52 gets upgraded with more modern and common ALE-47 countermeasure systems. In the meantime, each of these expendables has a $1,000 unit cost

The B-1B also has a unique flare for its upward-firing dispenser arrangement that exists due to its high-speed, low altitude flight profile. Designated the MJU-23/B, we couldn't find any budget data on this flare within the last couple of years, but in 2013 they cost $623.

It is possible that some of the unit costs listed, at least the very expensive ones, include all-up packages of multiple flares, but we could not confirm this. Regardless, this gives you a general idea of what these things cost.

So, next time you see fighter, bomber, transport, or helicopter spewing flares you can count each one in terms of the dollars and cents literally being lit on fire. But hey, a little perspective here, everything costs huge amounts of money when it comes to aviation, and this is especially so for military aviation. Spewing hundreds of dollars in flares to say thanks for the gas may seem like a waste, but that same tactical fighter costs roughly no less than $20,000 per hour to operate and it goes up from there, way up. The F-22 is basically three times that cost per hour, for instance.

When it comes to Pentagon expenditures, everything is relative.

