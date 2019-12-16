Global Strike Command Strikes Confusion With New Helicopter Nickname Teaser Tweet

The U.S. Air Force is set to reveal the official nickname for its new MH-139A light utility helicopters at a ceremony later this week. However, it appeared briefly earlier today that an official Tweet from Air Force Global Strike Command, which is set to be the primary user of these helicopters, employing them to guard America's missile silos , had let the moniker slip out early.

Air Force Global Strike Command's (AFGSC) Twitter account made the post teasing the naming ceremony, which will also mark the delivery of the first MH-139A to the Command on Dec. 16, 2019. This event is scheduled to take place at Duke Field in Florida on Dec. 19. There, AFGSC, Detachment 7 will become responsible for the initial operational test and evaluation of the helicopters.

AFGSC's Tweet included the hashtag "#Striker" in its Tweet. This seemed distinct and more nickname-like than the other tags that focused on the helicopters attributes – "#Faster" and "#Smarter" – and other common U.S. military buzzwords – "#Lethality," "#Innovation," and "#Modernization" – which quickly prompted speculation that this might be its new name.

As it turns out, "Striker" is how the Command refers to personnel assigned to it and not the MH-139A's nickname, an AFGSC public affairs officer told The War Zone in an Email. This is similar to how Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) talks about its airmen and women as "Commandos."

AFGSC is set to be the largest single operator of the MH-139A, with the helicopters supporting Security Forces personnel tasked with guarding missile silos and other infrastructure related to the United States' nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) force across Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, and North Dakota. The Air Force District of Washington, Air Education and Training Command, Air Force Materiel Command, and Pacific Air Forces, will also receive examples for a variety of VIP support, local base rescue, disaster relief, training, and other support missions. You can read about more in this past War Zone story.

Boeing, in partnership with Italian defense contractor Leonardo, won the contract worth up to $2.8 billion to supply a replacement for the Air Force's fleet of aging UH-1N Twin Huey helicopters in September 2018. The Air Force plans to eventually purchase up to 84 MH-139As, which are variants of Leonardo's AW139.