Turkey's Deepening Intervention In The Libyan Civil War Point's To Erdogan's Grand Ambitions

The possibility that Turkish troops may intervene directly in Libya's simmer civil war is growing after lawmakers in Ankara approved a military cooperation deal that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed with his Libyan counterpart Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj last month. This reflects Turkey's apparent growing geopolitical ambitions, which have also recently prompted a crisis over maritime boundaries and resource rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and is inflaming a growing divide with traditional allies, chiefly the United States. On Dec. 16, 2019, Turkey's parliament approved the agreement that Erdogan and Sarraj had signed on Nov. 27 in Istanbul. This deal reaffirmed the Turkish government's commitment to providing military assistance and materiel support to the internationally-recognized Government of National According (GNA) based in Tripoli. It also leaves open the possibility for the Turkish military to deploy its own "quick reaction force" in direct support of the GNA. The Turkish and Libyan leaders had met again in Turkey on Dec. 15, but there has been no official announcement of the impending arrival of Turkish troops in the North African country.

"We will be protecting the rights of Libya and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean," Erdogan had said on Turkey's A Haber television network on Dec. 15. "We are more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya." The Turkish President had also decried Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who as "not a legitimate leader" and "representative of an illegal structure." Haftar has been leading a challenge to the GNA from his main base of operations in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi for years now. Forces aligned with his Libyan National Army (LNA), with support from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia, control much of the country. You can read more about Haftar and the origins of the current Libyan conflict in this past War Zone piece.

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik via AP Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Haftar had announced a new offensive aimed at taking control of Tripoli and ousting Sarraj and the GNA. The LNA had tried and failed to do the same in April. "Today we announce the decisive battle and the advancement towards the heart of the capital to set it free ... advance now our heroes,” Haftar had declared in a televised speech carried on Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya television network. Haftar claims that the LNA is the country's legitimate military and that he is simply fighting terrorists and Islamist militants on behalf of the central government. At the same time, however, he has also disputed the GNA's authority, saying that they are in league with the same terrorists and militants he says he is fighting, and clearly has designs on running the country. Turkey's growing role in Libya's civil war Libya has been in a state of near-constant civil conflict since a NATO-led intervention enabled rebels to unseat and kill long-time Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The GNA, which came into being following a United Nations-brokered deal in 2015, continues to enjoy the ostensible support of most of the international community, including the United States and major Western European powers, such as France. Turkey, however, has emerged more recently as one of the GNA's most active and ardent supporters. On Dec. 13, the day after Haftar announced his new offensive and before Turkish legislators had even approved the new deal with Libya, a Boeing 747-412 cargo aircraft, which belonged to Moldovan charter service Aerotranscargo, flew from Istanbul to Misrata, a city to the East of Tripoli under GNA control.

Observers and experts widely believed that this plane was carrying a mix of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment bound for GNA forces. In addition, plane watchers using only tracking software spotted what might have been a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft, which can be configured to carry weapons, heading toward Misrata, as well. The LNA promptly launched an airstrike on the Misrata airport, which appeared to target a pair of hangars where arms, ammunition, and equipment could have been stored. Unconfirmed video purporting to depict the aftermath of those strikes shows a large fire at the airport.