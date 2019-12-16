The Second Top Gun 2 Trailer Has Landed, Secret High-Speed Test Jet And All

We get more gorgeous aerial footage and our first look at the high-speed test aircraft Maverick flies as a set piece in the film

By Tyler Rogoway
Youtube Screencap
Tyler RogowayView Tyler Rogoway's Articles

The second Top Gun 2 trailer has arrived. In it, we get to see a lot more of what many of us military aviation nerds are most excited about, aerial footage! The good news is there appears to be a substantial amount of it. The bad news is some of the set pieces look a little cheesy, even for the Top Gun franchise. We'll have to wait to see how all of it plays out on the screen when the film opens this Summer. 

The First Trailer For Top Gun 2 Has Finally Touched DownBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Photos Show F-14 Used In Top Gun 2 Production Snared In Carrier's Crash BarricadeBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
It Finally Happened: Cruise Reunites With An F-14 Tomcat In New Top Gun 2 Set PhotosBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
I'm 'Re-Engaging' Big Time Now That Ed Harris And Jon Hamm Have Joined Top Gun 2By Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Highlights From Twitter's Defense Community's Responses To Tom Cruise's Top Gun 2 TeaserBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone

One thing that was a surprise is we got a glimpse of the high-speed test aircraft Mav flies during a sequence in the movie. It looks very SR-72-ish. Also, it is awesome they shot that at NAWS China Lake. It hasn't been the most Hollywood-friendly place in the past, unlike its Air Force counterpart, Edwards AFB. The Navy test base was hit hard by a series of earthquakes last Summer and it still needs billions of dollars in repairs. This will give team China Lake a nice little morale boost. 

Overall, it looks like an amazing love letter to the Super Hornet. Boeing must be elated!

Anyway, check out the trailer for yourself below. 

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ