Russia's Accident-Plagued Aircraft Carrier Is On Fire

"According to emergency services, the fire occurred during repair works in the first power unit and a thick plume of black smoke is seen from the upper deck.

The engulfed area has grown six-fold to 120 square meters. Diesel fuel is currently burning and the firefighting effort is carried out with the use of foam.

Safety rules’ violation is considered as a likely cause of the blaze.

The press service of the Zvyozdochka ship repair center said the specialists working onboard the vessel had been evacuated."