Congress Poised To Cancel Non-Nuclear Version Of Air Force's Future Stealth Cruise Missile

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the latest annual defense policy bill, covering the 2020 Fiscal Year, which eliminates the Congressional requirement for the U.S. Air Force to develop a conventionally armed variant of its future nuclear-tipped Long-Range Stand-Off air-launched cruise missile, or LSRO. It is very likely that this decision is linked to the development of a new extreme-range variant of the AGM-158 Joint Air-Surface Standoff Missile, or JASSM-XR, which will be able to hit targets over 1,000 miles away and is scheduled to be out of testing in 2023. The Air Force also just recently retired the last of its existing AGM-86C/D Conventional Air-Launched Cruise Missiles, or CALCMs, which the conventional LRSO was originally slated to replace sometime after 2030.

The House passed the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, on Dec. 11, 2019, two days after the House Armed Services Committee announced that it had agreed to a final version of the bill with their counterparts in the Senate. The Senate will have to now vote on it and, if it passes there, it will head to President Donald Trump's desk, where he is likely to sign it into law given the strong bipartisan support behind it.