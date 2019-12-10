Turkish President Erdogan Poaches Training Yacht From The Country's Navy

It has emerged that the Turkish Navy turned over the yacht Yakamoz, which it had been using as a training and auxiliary staff transport ship, to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office more than a year ago. How Erdogan or his staff has been making use of the vessel since then is unclear, but it could be linked to the constrution of a new summer palace on the Mediterrean Sea. Regardless, the transfer fits with other efforts the Turkish government has pursued to expand the often lavish executive transport options, including a VVIP-configured Boeing 747-8i jet acquired from Qatar last year, as well as other amenities, available to the country's head of state.

Vice President Fuat Oktay disclosed that the transfer had occurred on March 16, 2018, in response to a question from Utku Cakirozer, a Turkish parliamentarian and deputy head of the Republican People’s Party, also known by its Turkish acronym CHP. Cakirozer's party is the main opponent in Turkey to Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, or AKP. CHP has been highly critical of Erdogan and his leadership, as well as his increasingly dictatorial policies and general behavior in recent years.