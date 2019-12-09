No This Isn't Space Dock, It's Three Astute Class Nuclear Submarines Under Construction

As Astute class production winds down in the first half of the next decade, BAE's big submarine construction facility will undergo an upgrade at the cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, which includes an enlargement that will allow it to build the giant Dreadnought class. These huge nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) will replace the Vanguard class and assure the Royal Navy's nuclear deterrence mission well into the second half of the century.

Nuclear submarines are often compared to fighting starships as they are sort of the closest thing we have in reality to such a thing. Of course, their domain is the innermost space on our planet, not outer space, but the general idea is similar. In fact, this is a reason why space adventures often steal plots from famous submarines films.

Regardless, the future is very much alive at Devonshire Dock Hall, even if they aren't building space frigates just yet.

