Everything We Know About America's Sword Blade Hellfire Missile And Its Latest Target

The target of the latest strike on the road between Afrin and Azaz was reportedly an individual who went by the nom de guerre Abu Sanad and acted as a facilitator and fixer, smuggling individuals for various groups in and around northern Syria. At the time of the strike, he was carrying an identification card from Ahrar al-Sham, a militant group fighting against Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad that has received support from Turkey, among others, were the targets. However, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, or HTS, an organization that broke off splintered from the Syrian arm of Al Qaeda in 2017, reportedly claimed that Abu Sanad had left Ahrar al-Sham and was working with ISIS. The strike on Dec. 3 reportedly killed at least one senior member of HTS, raising questions about whether this individual had ISIS ties, as well. The U.S. military captured a significant amount of information on senior members of ISIS during the raid on a compound in northwestern Syria that led to the death of the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October. It is possible that these strikes were, in part, driven by that intelligence. There are still unanswered questions about how al-Baghdadi managed to flee from Iraq to northwestern Syria in recent years and individuals like Abu Sanad are likely to have been part of that puzzle.

However, the AGM-114R9X, which was developed at some point during President Barack Obama's two terms in office, according to The Wall Street Journal, continues to exist only behind a wall of secrecy that does not seem to apply to any other Hellfire variant. The U.S. military has openly acknowledged the existence of at least four other known AGM-114R9 subvariants, the R9B, R9E, R9G, and R9H. It's not entirely clear how exactly they differ from the standard AGM-114R or the original AGM-114R9 subvariant. Production of the original R variant began in 2010 with the missile offering a multi-purpose warhead and the ability to work on both manned and unmanned platforms at various altitudes, thereby replacing a variety of earlier versions optimized for different platforms and target sets.

US Army An infographic showing the developmental chronology and other details about various AGM-114 Hellfire variants, including the R model.

The AGM-114R's warhead is capable of breaking through armor and hardened cover, such as the walls of buildings, as well as attacking personnel and other soft targets in the open, thanks to a sleeve over the main charge that would break up into a hail of deadly shrapnel when the missile explodes. The AGM-114R9B and 9E, by all accounts, still have a high-explosive warhead and appear to be in use with both regular and special operations units.

GD-OTS A description of the AGM-114R9E's warhead from the manufacturer, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

U.S. Special Operations Command says that Air Force Special Operations Command MQ-9 Reapers began using the AGM-114R9E in 2014. Regular U.S. Army MQ-1C Gray Eagles began using these missiles in 2017. Gray Eagles assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) may have begun using the missiles before then.

SOCOM A briefing slide from 2016 with information about the Hellfire variants that units assigned to US Special Operations Command were using at that time.

US Army A US Army briefing slide from 2017 discussing, in part, the fielding of the AGM-114R9E on that service's MQ-1C Gray Eagles deployed to the Middle East that year.

There is one report that the AGM-114R9H, a designation first assigned in 2015, according to U.S. government records, is a "very low collateral damage" variant, while the AGM-114R9E is a "low collateral damage" version. The reference to the R9E subvariant may be in error given other available information and could actually be in reference to R9G. The R9E could also still have an explosive warhead, but with a reduced charge to limit the potential for collateral damage.

There is no official information of any kind publicly available about the AGM-114R9X. The very first pictures to emerge apparently showing the internal blade mechanism appeared on social media on Dec. 3, which The War Zone was first to report on. What guidance and fuzing systems the weapon uses, necessary to ensure its extreme accuracy and optimal deployment of the blades, remain unknown.

via @obretix A picture showing the remains of the blade mechanism from the AGM-114R9X employed in the Dec. 3, 2019 strike in Syria.