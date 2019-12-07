Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about X-wing illusions, F-117 aggressors, geopolitics, stealth cruise missiles—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayDecember 7, 2019
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
Also, make sure you guys get your t-shirt orders in. After the 10th they won't show up for X-mas!
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDF-117 Spotted Playing Stealthy Aggressor Against F-15s And F-22s Over Nellis RangeThe Nighthawk was working at low altitude with higher-flying aggressor F-16s to get the best of the opposing 'blue' force.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Saga Of The AGM-129 Cruise Missile That Was Basically A Stealth Jet Designed Upside DownThe Advanced Cruise Missile was too far ahead of its time, so much so that it was eventually succeeded by the missile it was supposed to replace.READ NOW
- RELATEDBoeing Confirms Joining Forces With Disney To Build Flying X-Wings For Galaxy's EdgeA Boeing drone system was used as the base platform for the X-Wings that were part of the opening for Rise Of The Resistance the ride.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Photo Proves How The Hellfire Missile That Uses Blades Instead Of Explosives WorksThis core of the AGM-114R9X missile, with its swing-out sword-like blades, is exactly how this gruesome weapon goes about plying its deadly trade.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat Aircraft Snuck Trump Out Of Florida On His Way To Afghanistan For Thanksgiving?We have the likely answer as well as some major questions as to how Air Force One was able to reach Afghanistan without aerial refueling.READ NOW