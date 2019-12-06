F-117s Spotted Playing Stealthy Aggressor Against F-15s And F-22s Over Nellis Range

The F-117 is the only disclosed surplus operational stealth aircraft in America's inventory. That being said, the world's armed forces probably have a pretty good idea of its true stealth capabilities after decades of operations around the globe, its participation in many international exercises, and the proliferation of low observability design knowledge in the decades since it entered service. This is not to mention the undoubtedly countless espionage operations conducted by America's enemies and allies alike in regards to the F-117's unique technologies.

The rest of the world is increasingly catching up to America's once exclusive monopoly on "stealth" technology. Fighters such as the Russian Sukhoi T-50 and the Chinese Chengdu J-20 are well on their way to becoming potential challengers to American and allied air supremacy. Furthermore, stealthy unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles are even easier to develop than their manned counterparts. So it would make sense for the United States and other allied nations to begin training against low observable adversary aircraft, especially in the realm of detecting, intercepting, and engaging them. With all of this in mind, it would make total sense for the USAF to field the F-117s as stealth aggressors.

Having a small aggressor force of F-117s available for putting our and our allies' latest radars, infrared search and track and electronic emissions detection system to the test, as well as to develop tactics for defeating such threats, seems like a perfect job for the F-117. Seeing as the F-117 is a largely declassified program, the technological risk of standing up such a unit and employing it even in training with our allies would be negligible. F-117 aggressor duties could also be of great value when paired with advanced electronic warfare and jamming. In other words, combining other tactics aside from the aircraft's inherent stealthy design could still make for a world-class low observable opponent or target even though the aircraft itself is well over 30 years old.

As non-American stealth platforms hit the skies operationally around the world, the U.S. is going to have to begin fielding some sort of low observable aggressor aircraft for large air warfare exercises. Red Flag, the largest aerial wargame of its kind, just so happens to take place right where the remaining F-117s are based...

These electromagnetically silent and stealthy jets would give our allies' active fighter, AWACS, and surface to air missile forces a run for their money, while not giving up all of our secrets. Additionally, the USAF's F-15C, F-15E, and F-16C fleets are in the process (hopefully) of slowly being outfitted with cutting edge Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars that are much more capable of detecting small radar signature targets than their mechanically scanned, and mostly analog, predecessors. Flying the F-117 directly against these newly deployed systems would provide a good training opportunity for aircrews that are learning the capabilities of their newly enhanced systems.

Simply put, an investment by the USAF in keeping a small fleet of F-117s flying as "first generation" low observable aggressors would represent an incredibly unique and valuable training tool, especially seeing as these aircraft are all already bought, with a full fleet of spares available, to support years of continued operations.