Did Israel Just Conduct A Ballistic Missile Test From A Base On Its Mediterranean Coast?

Israel conducted a mysterious "rocket propulsion system" test earlier today from a base in the central part of the country. The few details that are available have prompted speculation that this launch is related to the development of a new member of the country's top-secret Jericho family of nuclear-armed ballistic missiles. The launch occurred at Palmachim Air Base, which is situated south of the major Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on Dec. 6, 2019. Video and pictures subsequently emerged on social media showing a single long contrail rising from the base. Plane watchers using online tracking software had also seen flights headed for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv move to different routes and clear a path in the Mediterranean Sea extending beyond the Greek island of Crete ahead of the test.

"The defense establishment conducted a launch test a few minutes ago of a rocket propulsion system from a base in the center of the country," Israel's Ministry of Defense said in a subsequent statement that did not even name Palmachim directly. "The test was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned."

Avi Scharf, the editor of the English edition of Israel's Haaretz newspaper posted on Twitter that a plane belonging to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) that is specially configured to record rocket and missile telemetry data was airborne at the time. He added that two of the Israeli Air Force's specially configured Gulfstream G550s, which the service operates in the Eitam airborne early warning and control and Shavit intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance configurations, also appeared to take part in the test, along with a number of C-130 Hercules aircraft.