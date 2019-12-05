Navy Boss Hints At A Very Different Looking Future Fleet Of Naval Combat Aircraft

The Air Force has described its vision of NGAD as including manned aircraft worked together with " loyal wingman " drones, autonomous UCAVs, low-cost unmanned swarms , and much more . The service is also looking at novel concepts within these categories, including "fighter jets" that do not fit traditional definitions, such as a derivative of the future B-21 Raider stealth bomber armed with air-to-air missiles and networked together with a number of loyal wingmen. You can read more about the Air Force's NGAD effort in this recent in-depth piece on the present state of that program at The War Zone.

This is, in many ways, extremely similar to how discussions about a future air combat platform have transformed over the past two decades within the Air Force. That service also started with a focus on a manned sixth-generation combat jet, referred to as F-X, before shifting focus to a family of systems approach that will include unmanned designs as part of its own, unrelated, NGAD program.

"Anything beyond a Block III Super Hornet is a Next-Generation Air Dominance discussion, in terms of what is going to replace that aircraft," Rear Admiral Scott Conn explained to lawmakers in April. The NGAD study that the Navy planned to complete this summer would "inform future choices reflected in future budget cycles in terms of what do we need to do to get after the lethality that we need at a cost that we can afford," he added.

NGAD is also only one element of how the Air Force is hoping to disrupt typical notions about air combat, as well as the development and acquisition of combat aircraft. This includes a questionably ambitious plan to spur rapid development of new, advanced aircraft designs and work on plug-and-play systems that could add increased autonomy to future drones or pilot-optional designs, as well as generally increasing network connectivity among aircraft and munitions.

Golden Horde, the munitions networking effort, and Skyborg, the program to develop an artificial intelligence "brain" for future unmanned platforms are two of the Air Force's first three new "Vanguard Programs." The service says it will designate various efforts as "Vangaurds" in the future, which will highlight them for greater emphasis in future budgets and overall planning.

The Navy has no doubt been watching what the Air Force has been doing and there is a distinct possibility that the two NGAD efforts could eventually find themselves working closely together, if not blended together into a single joint program. The two services are already working together on a new joint networking initiative to better link all of their various platforms together, which Admiral Gilday has described as being a new "Manhattan Project," the name of the effort that developed the first atomic bomb.

The Navy has already made significant strides in this regard with its Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) and Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter-Air (NIFC-CA) efforts, which you can read about more here and here. It has also been working on a distributed, networked electronic warfare architecture called Netted Emulation of Multi-Element Signature (NEMESIS), which could be a factor in the service's future combat aircraft developments and that you can read about in this recent War Zone feature.