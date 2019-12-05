Photo Emerges Showing Sweden's Stealthy Visby Class Corvette's Tiny Radar Signature

"It's similar to the radar cross-section of a small buoy, which is quite fascinating," the Reddit user added in a separate thread . "The echo would sometimes almost disappear, but surprisingly ARPA (automatic radar plotting aid) was still able to determine a course and speed."

You can find the pictures and the full discussion between u/Moresail and others about what one can deduce from it here .

"Demonstration of Visby corvette's stealth 1.5M away on merchant marine x-band radar," u/Moresail wrote along with posting the images. "Echo [radar return] 0.75M on our starboard bow is another cargo ship anchored next to us."

On Nov. 28, 2019, Reddit user u/Moresail posted a composite image showing one of Sweden's five Visbys approximately one and a half miles off the bow of a cargo ship that they were on, as well as a shot of the screen of their vessel's commercial Furuno X-band navigation radar. The corvette's apparent radar signature is minuscule compared to that of another commercial vessel nearby.

It's undeniable that the Swedish Navy's stealthy Visby class corvettes are among the coolest looking warships in service today. A picture has now emerged online that reportedly shows just how impressive the design is at reducing the vessel's radar cross-section , in addition to being simply aesthetically pleasing.

Other Reddit users noted that the speck on the radar screen could also be mistaken for background clutter that the radar did not successfully filter out. It is fair to say that the corvette's radar return as it appears on military-grade surface search or acquisition and fire control radars on other ships or aircraft flying overhead could very well be larger. It is also very likely that the Visby class corvette in question was not traveling its most stealth configuration and may even have had radar reflectors fitted to help prevent accidents. Even so, the small size radar return seen in the picture on Reddit is impressive, especially for a ship design that Sweden first began building in the 1990s. Sweden's Kockums shipyard, now a division of Saab, laid down the future HSwMS Visby in 1995. Its design was heavily influenced by earlier work with the stealth test ship HSwMS Smyge, which the Swedish Navy had taken delivery of in 1990.

Public Domain The HSwMS Smyge stealth test ship.

The 640-ton displacement Visby class ships have a so-called tumblehome hullform, which is found on other modern stealth warship designs, most notably the U.S. Navy's Zumwalt class destroyers. This general shape, combined with other design elements, including faceted edges and the use of composite materials, offers significant radar reducing advantages.

Sjøforsvaret The Visby class corvette Karlstad sails in front of an unknown submarine during the NATO-led exercise Trident Junction 2018. The design's tall and narrow tumblehome hullform is clearly visible.

The Visbys' hulls are made up primarily of a composite of carbon fiber and vinyl laminate over a PVC plastic core that Kockums says weights half as much as steel of equivalent strength while providing the additional radar-absorbing benefits. It also reportedly helps to acoustically insulate internal systems and reduce the ship's thermal signature, making it difficult to detect using infrared sensors, as well. The 57mm main gun on the corvettes is also hidden inside a radar-deflecting cupola when not in use. Its eight RBS-15 anti-ship missile launchers and four torpedo tubes are nestled inside the hull for the same reasons, as well. Various antennas and masts do dot the top of the ship, but there have been plans in the past to work on integrating flush-mounted antennas and other improvements to further mitigate the ship's radar signature. Each one of the ships also has a Rheinmetall Multi Ammunition Softkill System (MASS), which launches decoys to further blind and confuse optical sensors in the visible, infrared, and ultraviolet spectrums, as well as radars and laser range-finders. This would only help further conceal the vessel during an actual engagement.

Sjøforsvaret Another view of showing various hatches open, including the one that would otherwise conceal the starboard torpedo tubes, second from the rear. All of these would be closed for maximum stealth during combat operations.