Show The World You Have A Taste For Subs With This Captain Ramius Inspired T-Shirt
We are diving deep into the holiday spirit and wishing you a very Red December with these awesome limited edition shirt designs.
We are wishing all our readers a "Red December" this year with a trio of limited-run t-shirt offerings we dreamed up with the help of the mad apparel scientists over at Blipshift.com. Not only are we releasing what I think is our best design yet, as well as branded logo design for our awesome fanbase, but we are bringing back the super popular Crazy Ivan design in a special addition Navy blue for the holidays! Oh, and yes! In response to popular demand, you can now order these designs in long-sleeved and hoodie formats!
A 574 Footlong
Ever wondered what happened after Captain Ramius delivered the Red October to intelligence officials in "the New World?" He settled into his new life in the States and opened a submarine sandwich shop of course! The ex-Soviet Navy commander makes the biggest and most advanced subs in town alongside his dedicated (well, mostly dedicated) crew who often break out in patriotic song while assembling your "Typhoon" or "Sierra" sandwich.
Your tastebuds will be pinged!
Crazy Ivan II
Continuing with our Red December theme, our hugely popular Crazy Ivan design surfaces again by popular demand! In this second edition, we swapped out black for Navy blue. This was one of the biggest requests—that and please put it back on sale for all those who didn't recognize a Crazy Ivan fast enough the first time around! Blipshift's products are only available for a short period of time. If your sonarman isn't paying attention, you will glide right by! Now you have another chance to make it all right. Or, if you got the first edition, you can grab the second in a hoodie or long-sleeve format.
The War Zone Logo Tee
If you spend considerable amounts of time reading and commenting on this site, you should be doing it in style! Enter The War Zone logo t-shirt. Branded front and back on a highly appropriate battleship gray background, it's a bold yet classy look.
So, this Red December treat yourself and your friends to a little War Zone cheer and snatch these babies up while you can. Just like Captain Ramius, Blipshift runs their ship via a stopwatch. Once the clock ticks zero you won't be seeing these designs for a while, if ever again.
Hop on over to Blipshift to put in your order. Here are those links again:
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThis Photo Of Connery and Baldwin on 'The Hunt For Red October' Set Is NutsThere's a reason why that movie looked so realistic.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For The Aviation Or Military Geek In Your LifeFrom stocking stuffers to virtual reality dream machines, anything on this list is sure to result in Top Gun high-fives on Christmas morning!READ NOW
- RELATEDFamous Nuclear Submarine That Starred In "Hunt For Red October" Has Been RetiredThe Navy says goodbye to the USS Dallas after 36 years of fame and service.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Harrowing Tale Of The Nuke-Laden Russian Typhoon Class Sub That Almost Sunk In 1991The quick thinking captain that saved the vessel and the world from disaster was never decorated for his actions.READ NOW
- RELATEDOur Holiday Gift Guide For The Aviation Or Military Geek In Your LifeFrom stocking stuffers to virtual reality dream machines, anything on this list is sure to result in Top Gun high-fives on Christmas morning!READ NOW