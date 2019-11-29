Show The World You Have A Taste For Subs With This Captain Ramius Inspired T-Shirt

We are wishing all our readers a "Red December" this year with a trio of limited-run t-shirt offerings we dreamed up with the help of the mad apparel scientists over at Blipshift.com. Not only are we releasing what I think is our best design yet, as well as branded logo design for our awesome fanbase, but we are bringing back the super popular Crazy Ivan design in a special addition Navy blue for the holidays! Oh, and yes! In response to popular demand, you can now order these designs in long-sleeved and hoodie formats!

A 574 Footlong

Ever wondered what happened after Captain Ramius delivered the Red October to intelligence officials in "the New World?" He settled into his new life in the States and opened a submarine sandwich shop of course! The ex-Soviet Navy commander makes the biggest and most advanced subs in town alongside his dedicated (well, mostly dedicated) crew who often break out in patriotic song while assembling your "Typhoon" or "Sierra" sandwich.

Your tastebuds will be pinged!

Order here.