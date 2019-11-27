The Army Has Been Buying Alternative "Barrier Blind" Hollow-Point Ammo For Its New Pistols

The U.S. Army has been buying a second type of hollow-point round for its new 9mm Sig Sauer M17 and M18 pistols, which are also set to eventually become the standard sidearms across the rest of the U.S. military. The new cartridge is "barrier blind," meaning that it can penetrate through certain types of obstacles, such as a window or a plywood door, first without expanding and losing much of its stopping power. It's not clear how long the Army has been buying these rounds or if it has begun issuing them for operational use yet. The service did officially designate the cartridge as the XM1196 in March 2019, according to information from the web-based version of the U.S. government's Federal Logistics Information System, or WebFLIS. Versions of Sig Sauer's P320 pistol series won the Army's Modular Handgun System (MHS) contract in January 2017 and, despite the need for some additional work on the design, the service has been steadily issuing them to operational units since December of that year. This month, Sig announced that it had delivered 100,000 M17s and M18s to the U.S. military so far.

The Army's decision to purchase the full size and compact variants of Sig Sauer's P320, which it designated M17 and M18, respectively, also came along with the acquisition of an entirely new family of 9mm ammunition. This included the M1153 hollow-point, which Winchester designed for the service based on its T-Series.

US Air Force An M18 pistol, which is the compact version of the M17, with its slide fully locked to the rear.

Winchester has been tight-lipped about exactly how the M1153 differs from the other members of the T-series. It was "designed to maximize performance based on the government specification set out in the RFP [request for proposals]," Glen Weeks, Winchester Ammunition's Director of Government Contracts and Specialty Products, told American Rifleman magazine earlier this year. Unfortunately, WebFLIS does not name the company or companies that the Army has been working with on the alternative XM1196 or offer any details about the new cartridge's specifications, though it does list a unit price of 31 cents per round. That the service is buying them at all would indicate that it is not entirely satisfied with the barrier penetration qualities of the existing M1153.

US Army Magazines for the M17 and M18 pistols loaded with M1153 hollow-points.