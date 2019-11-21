Pair Of U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon Jet Trainers Involved In Fatal Mishap In Oklahoma

Details are still coming in, but two U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon jet trainers were involved in a mishap at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma today. The service has said that four pilots were involved in the accident and that two have died, but the condition of the other two individuals is unclear.

The mishap occurred at around 9:10 AM during what the Air Force has described as a routine training exercise. So far, there are no specifics about exactly what happened, but live feeds from local news outlets show that both jets departed a runway at Vance and that one of them flipped over entirely during the accident. We don't know what units the aircraft were assigned to, but the base is home to the 71st Flying Training Wing, which includes multiple squadrons that fly the T-38, as well as other aircraft.