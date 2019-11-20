Behold The Nellis Air Force Base Air Power Demonstration In All Its Flare Popping Glory

Considering the aircraft used in the display cost anywhere from $17,000 to $59,000 per hour to operate, that half-hour show cost more per minute than anything playing on the strip! As to the flares, in my experience, only two air shows in the U.S. have included them, those at Nellis AFB and Naval Air Station Fallon, but most years, Nellis is the only show in the U.S. that includes flare releases.

Aviation Nation truly is one of the greatest air shows on earth. If you have never been, make it a point to go. It's not exactly a destination event either, all of Vegas is right there for your enjoyment, as well.

A huge thanks to Airshowstuff.com for consistently posting the best air show videos on the planet. Make sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, too!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com