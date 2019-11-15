Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about mysterious egg-shaped experimental planes, laser dazzlers, geopolitics, lost missile parts—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayNovember 15, 2019
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDPotentially The Most Revolutionary Aircraft You Have Never Heard Of Has FlownThe mysterious Celera 500L built by the silent Otto Aviation company has successfully taken to the skies.READ NOW
- RELATEDMysterious Laser Turret Appears On US Navy Destroyer USS DeweyThe system is likely the service's new "ODIN" laser dazzler that is meant to blind enemy optics on ships, boats, aircraft, and missiles.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Haunting WWII Photo Sums Up Our Veterans' Perseverance And SacrificeThe historic image and the story behind it are powerful reminders of the unique fighting spirit held by the bravest and most selfless among us.READ NOW
- RELATEDIntact Seeker Section From An Iron Dome Tamir Interceptor Fell Into GazaLosing these sensitive components could represent a huge technological loss.READ NOW
- RELATEDCheck Out These Exclusive Shots Of An F-117 Stealth Jet Arriving At The Reagan LibraryThe F-117 will join an F-14 Tomcat, a VC-137 "Air Force One" jet, and a VH-3 "Marine One" helicopter that already call the Reagan Library home.READ NOW